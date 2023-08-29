‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener Fighting Lawsuit Over Alleged $450k Debt After Scoring $25k Per Month in Child Support From Ex

As we first reported, in the suit, Noella was accused of refusing to pay up on a massive legal bill from the law firm Fried and Goldsman — who represented the Bravo entertainer in a 2014 paternity battle with the father of her daughter.

The court battle lasted years and Noella racked up quite a bill. Her former lawyers claimed Noella owed them a total of $293k for their work but the debt swelled with interest of $116k and $5k in other fees.

The firm assigned the debt to Creditor’s Adjustment Bureau who then filed the civil lawsuit.