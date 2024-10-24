Your tip
'RHOBH' Veteran Kyle Richards Opens Up About 14 Years on Reality Show: 'The Only Things Kept Off Camera are Showers, Sitting on Toilet… and Sex!'

Kyle Richards revealed what is off limits while filming the reality show.

Oct. 24 2024, Published 3:05 p.m. ET

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills veteran Kyle Richards has opened up about sharing her life with millions of viewers for the last 14 years — and how she does have moments she prefers to cut the cameras.

RadarOnline.com can reveal details about the moment the original cast member reached her "breaking point" while filming and threatened to quit the show.

Richards revealed that she almost quit the show this season.

Richards, 55, has shared many of the ups and downs she has faced in her personal life — including raising her daughters, a public divorce, and nasty family fights with her sisters.

While the Bravo alum called filming the show her "therapy," she admitted: "Being on TV, you don't have the luxury of choosing what you show."

The star and her sisters, Kim Richards and Kathy Hilton, have been involved in nasty, public brawls over the years that have been featured on the show.

Richards added: "It seems like there's always someone on the outs, but at the end of the day, we all love each other."

Following her divorce from her husband, Mauricio Umansky, after 27 years of marriage, Richards started her new chapter after he moved out of their family home.

Richards said: "I knew the day was coming, but when it happens, it's like, 'Oh, my God, this is real.' I was so emotional after he and Alexia both moved out.

"When you're a married mom of four, the house is chaotic. So it felt so different. Thank God I still have two daughters at home."

The couple has four daughters together — Farrah, Sophia, Portia, and Alexia.

Richards and her husband split after 27 years of marriage.

Kyle Richards

As for the next steps following the split, Richards admitted she doesn't "know what the future holds."

The star explained: "We love each other. So that part is easy. What's not easy is figuring out what's next. We're not divorced; he doesn't live here, but we're still figuring things out.

"On the show, people felt they were owed answers and thought I was withholding stuff — but I'm still figuring it out myself."

Despite their split, the former couple still have to work together— and it's all caught on camera.

Richards said: "Shooting scenes after he moved out was very difficult. We were catching up in front of the cameras, so emotions were raw. He would check on me, and I just was a mess sometimes."

Richards is the only original cast member remaining, and after over a decade on the show she admitted that she reached her "breaking point" while filming for season 14.

She said: "I had a meltdown. My first in 14 years. I was like, I don't think I can physically do this anymore. I walked off the set and I didn't shoot the next day. I was at my breaking point."

After fellow cast members noticed Richards was "struggling," they helped her push through to get through filming the rest of the season.

While Richards has remained an open book over the years, there are a few things that she prefers to keep private.

She said: "There are a few things I don’t allow, believe it or not! Showering, sitting on the toilet and sex...these are things I’d like to keep off camera."

Richards and Umasky's split was first reported in July.

