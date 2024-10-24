'RHOBH' Veteran Kyle Richards Opens Up About 14 Years on Reality Show: 'The Only Things Kept Off Camera are Showers, Sitting on Toilet… and Sex!'

Richards, 55, has shared many of the ups and downs she has faced in her personal life — including raising her daughters, a public divorce, and nasty family fights with her sisters.

While the Bravo alum called filming the show her "therapy," she admitted: "Being on TV, you don't have the luxury of choosing what you show."

The star and her sisters, Kim Richards and Kathy Hilton, have been involved in nasty, public brawls over the years that have been featured on the show.

Richards added: "It seems like there's always someone on the outs, but at the end of the day, we all love each other."