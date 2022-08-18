Snatched! Ex-'RHOA' Star NeNe Leakes Goes Under The Knife For 'Mini' Brazilian Butt Lift As Bravo Lawsuit Turns Nasty

Leakes clarified that she was initially only interested in getting 360 liposuction, adding that she always felt confident with the appearance of her derrière.

However, after a consultation with Dr. Okoro, they discussed how the fat she was having removed from her stomach, back, and sides could be used to even out any imperfections. "I'm only looking to fixing my problem areas," Leakes explained.

Leakes said she is not a fan of traditional BBLs, speculating the trend may lose its popularity.