Robert Kennedy Jr. Denies Leaving Comment on OnlyFan Model's TikTok, Blames Social Media Manager
A lustful comment on an OnlyFans model's TikTok has landed presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in the hot seat.
Kennedy, 70, was called out after a comment from his official TikTok account re-emerged. The Independent politician denied interacting with the scantily clad woman's post and blamed the incident on his social media manager, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The comment in question was made in September 2022 on Tyler Idol's TikTok video, in which the model showed off her backside in black booty shorts.
Kennedy's verified account commented "Wow" along with two emojis surrounded by hearts. After the comment resurfaced, TikTok users flooded replies with hundreds of comments trolling Kennedy.
While Kennedy's account removed the comment, Idol doubled down. She followed up with a screen recording of her original video featuring the comment that redirected to the presidential hopeful's official page. Idol captioned the video, "You got my vote."
After Idol's original video racked up 5.3 million views, the 70-year-old addressed the social slip up on Friday.
"Do people really think I was TikToking in 2022?" Kennedy wrote on X.
"The TikTok comment in question was made in 2022 long before I ever had a TikTok account. This comment now appears on my account because the account was previously owned by one of the campaign’s young social media managers," Kennedy explained in a follow up post.
"When I announced my run for the presidency in April of 2023 the team wanted it broadcasted on every social media platform, including TikTok. However, TikTok does not allow live streaming for accounts that have less than 1,000 followers," he wrote in a third post.
"The social media manager decided to transfer his account, which had around 1,500 followers, to me in order to stream my announcement on TikTok."
The Kennedy campaign attempted to remedy the slip up by placing sole blame on 33-year-old social media manager Rijoun Murphy.
Campaign spokesperson Stefanie Spear echoed Kennedy's tweets and insisted that the comment was by Murphy prior to the creation of Kennedy's official account.
While Kennedy isn't the first public figure to face scrutiny over engaging with explicit material on social media, the comment scandal is the last thing his long-shot campaign needs.
As TikTok users mocked Kennedy for being "caught slipping," one user took a shot at the Kennedy family's womanizing history.
"Well he is Kennedy.... So know we know that family history on "culture,'" the user noted in reference to his late uncle John F. Kennedy and infamous rumors about being unfaithful to wife Jackie.
RFK Jr. has been married to third wife Cheryl Hines since 2014.