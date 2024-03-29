White House Reporters Accuses Joe Biden of Skipping Tough Interviews For Fluffy Celebrity Sit-Down

The event, which featured appearances from former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, was preceded by an interview on the SmartLess podcast hosted by actors Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes.

Haberkorn highlighted the disparity in access to President Biden, noting, "Number of times Jason Bateman has done a sit-down interview with President Biden: 2. Nearly every print reporter who covers the White House: 0."

This observation drew attention to the administration's preference for celebrity interactions over engagement with traditional media.