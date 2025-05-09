EXCLUSIVE: Steamy Hotel Trysts Set Off Fireworks For 'Crazy-In-Love' Reese Witherspoon, 49, and Her 57-Year-Old New Lover

The Morning Show' star's son with her ex Jim Toth, Tennessee, 12, still lives at home, which is why Witherspoon, 49, and Haarmann, 57, check into luxe hotels – often during the workweek – for their X-rated liaisons, said the source.

"She's not letting this relationship overtake her home life much at all, but she and Oliver are enjoying as much alone time as they can with their mutually busy schedules."

"The founder of the Hello Sunshine production company "is building a wall of privacy around this relationship where she can drop her media-mogul armor and relate to Oliver one-on-one," said the source.