EXCLUSIVE: Steamy Hotel Trysts Set Off Fireworks For 'Crazy-In-Love' Reese Witherspoon, 49, and Her 57-Year-Old New Lover

Reese Witherspoon
Steamy Hotel Trysts Set Off Fireworks For 'Crazy-In-Love' Reese Witherspoon, 49, and Her 57-Year-Old New Lover

Reese Witherspoon, 49, and her 57-year-old lover light up hotel rooms with passionate trysts.

May 9 2025

Crazy-in-love Reese Witherspoon is enjoying a sexual renaissance with her boyfriend of a year, financier Oliver Haarmann, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The couple regularly meets up for steamy love trysts at five-star hotels around the country that have done wonders for Reese's mood and her mental health," revealed a source.

"The time they make for each other has led Reese into nothing short of an intellectual and sexual reawakening. She loves the long talks and romantic getaways she and Oliver have been taking this year."

Oliver Haarmann's whirlwind romance with Reese Witherspoon is reportedly heating up in five-star hotel suites.

The Morning Show' star's son with her ex Jim Toth, Tennessee, 12, still lives at home, which is why Witherspoon, 49, and Haarmann, 57, check into luxe hotels – often during the workweek – for their X-rated liaisons, said the source.

"She's not letting this relationship overtake her home life much at all, but she and Oliver are enjoying as much alone time as they can with their mutually busy schedules."

"The founder of the Hello Sunshine production company "is building a wall of privacy around this relationship where she can drop her media-mogul armor and relate to Oliver one-on-one," said the source.

Witherspoon is said to be thriving emotionally and intimately thanks to her new beau.

According to our source, "finally falling in love again has softened Reese a little – how could it not? – but it's also made her a more relaxed and pleasant boss. So far, this relationship has been an all-around win for her.

"The relationship is entering a very serious phase right now, but Reese is happy with the direction things are going."

