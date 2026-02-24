EXCLUSIVE: Reba McEntire's Guardian Angels — Country Icon Credits Dolly Parton and Vince Gill for Guiding Her Through Gutting Tragedy

The 70-year-old star of Happy's Place reveals her fellow Country Music Hall of Fame members reached out after eight members of her band and other friends perished in a horrific 1991 plane crash.

Country music legend Reba McEntire credits pals Vince Gill and Dolly Parton for helping her get through her life's biggest trauma, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"It was really hard for me to get back onstage, but Vince Gill called and said, 'Buddy, I'll be there for you,'" McEntire recalled.

"Dolly Parton said, 'Here, take my band.' It was such a gift to see how many people stepped forward to help, and to reassure, because so many of us had hearts that were broken.'"

Fortunately for McEntire, she was scheduled to fly out of town the next morning, but her grief brought her to her knees.

"I didn't know if I was going to be able to continue," she said. "But it showed me how precious life is, and by the grace of God and my faith, I realized that they went on to a better place."