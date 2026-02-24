Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Reba McEntire
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Reba McEntire's Guardian Angels — Country Icon Credits Dolly Parton and Vince Gill for Guiding Her Through Gutting Tragedy

Reba McEntire found guardian angels in Dolly Parton and Vince Gill during tragedy.
Source: MEGA

Reba McEntire found guardian angels in Dolly Parton and Vince Gill during tragedy.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 24 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Country music legend Reba McEntire credits pals Vince Gill and Dolly Parton for helping her get through her life's biggest trauma, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 70-year-old star of Happy's Place reveals her fellow Country Music Hall of Fame members reached out after eight members of her band and other friends perished in a horrific 1991 plane crash.

Article continues below advertisement

Country Stars Rallied Around Her

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Vince Gill and Dolly Parton supported Reba McEntire after eight band members died in a 1991 plane crash, with Parton telling her, 'Here, take my band.'
Source: MEGA

Vince Gill and Dolly Parton supported Reba McEntire after eight band members died in a 1991 plane crash, with Parton telling her, 'Here, take my band.'

Article continues below advertisement

"It was really hard for me to get back onstage, but Vince Gill called and said, 'Buddy, I'll be there for you,'" McEntire recalled.

"Dolly Parton said, 'Here, take my band.' It was such a gift to see how many people stepped forward to help, and to reassure, because so many of us had hearts that were broken.'"

Fortunately for McEntire, she was scheduled to fly out of town the next morning, but her grief brought her to her knees.

"I didn't know if I was going to be able to continue," she said. "But it showed me how precious life is, and by the grace of God and my faith, I realized that they went on to a better place."

Article continues below advertisement

Tragic Crash Killed Eight Crew

Article continues below advertisement
Following the 1991 San Diego crash that killed her band and crew, McEntire released the album 'For My Broken Heart' featuring 'Is There Life Out There.'
Source: MEGA

Following the 1991 San Diego crash that killed her band and crew, McEntire released the album 'For My Broken Heart' featuring 'Is There Life Out There.'

Article continues below advertisement

The crash claimed the lives of McEntire's tour manager, bandleader, keyboardist, drummer, two guitarists, bassist and vocalist, as well as the two pilots.

They were flying out of San Diego after a concert when their charter jet plane crashed.

McEntire channeled her heartbreak into the critically acclaimed album For My Broken Heart, which was released around eight months after the crash. The project also featured the songs Is There Life Out There, The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia, and The Greatest Man I Never Knew.

Ironically, 1991 also brought Reba an unexpected joy. She met her future fiance Rex Linn, although their romantic relationship didn't blossom until 2020 when she appeared on his sitcom Young Sheldon.

Article continues below advertisement

Love, Laughter, and Cowboy Life

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
michael grave jackson confession new doc audio

EXCLUSIVE: Michael Jackson's Confession From Beyond the Grave — New Doc Offers Chilling Audio of Tortured Singer's Lust for Kids in His Voice

Photo of Marjorie Taylor Greene, Andrew WIndsor and Melanie Stansbury

EXCLUSIVE: 'Pure Panic' Sweeping U.S. Corridors of Power in Wake of Andrew Windsor's Epstein Arrest — 'America's Most Powerful Men Are Poised for Cops to Pounce!'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Rex Linn and McEntire marked six years together as she called their relationship 'the perfect union.'
Source: MEGA

Rex Linn and McEntire marked six years together as she called their relationship 'the perfect union.'

"[We] get along in every aspect," gushed McEntire. "He's a better cook than I am, so I like that, for sure. We love the cowboy way of life and we both got into the entertainment industry. He's an actor. I'm a singer. I love to act. Now we act together. So it's just the perfect union, absolutely.

"We argue a lot, but we have fun doing that, too."

Engaged couple Linn and McEntire celebrated six years together last month.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.