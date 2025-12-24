EXCLUSIVE: The REAL Reason Prince William 'Despises' Brother Harry — And It's All About Cash
Dec. 24 2025, Published 5:30 p.m. ET
Prince William is determined to cut off Prince Harry from any royal funds, sources tell RadarOnline.com, in a move that insiders say reflects long-simmering tensions over loyalty, legacy, and cash.
The future king, 43, has been described by our sources as "furious"; his estranged younger brother, 41, continues to benefit financially from The Firm despite stepping back from official duties in 2020.
'William Is Livid'
According to a source close to William, the heir to the throne is adamant Harry must face "financial consequences" for turning his back on royal life.
"William is livid that Harry continues to profit from the royal family, both now and in the future, despite having walked away and publicly criticized them," the insider told us.
"He believes that loyalty and duty must carry weight, otherwise the entire system begins to crumble."
The source added, "This has become a definitive boundary for William. He has told those close to him that if limits aren't set now, they never will be, and he intends to enact some heavy ones when he takes the throne. From William's perspective, Harry needs to face the financial repercussions of leaving royal duties behind."
Inheritance and Royal Grudges
The sibling rivalry over money has deep roots. Harry celebrated his 40th birthday in September 2024 by inheriting around $10.3million from a trust fund established by his great-grandmother, the late Queen Mother.
This adds to the roughly $12.8million he inherited from his late mother, Princess Diana.
Insiders say William feels "irked" by Harry's "potluck," with one saying: "He believes Harry has been critical, unhelpful, and damaging to the Royal Family."
Now, William is determined to prevent his brother from enjoying any further financial rewards.
"William is certain the only real impact Harry will experience is financial, and he's determined to make that happen," a source said.
"While he may struggle to block any inheritance from Diana's side, he believes he can influence Charles and other family members."
Concerns Over Meghan Markle's Influence
The insider added William's concerns extend beyond his brother: "As upset as William is with Harry, his frustration is really directed at Meghan.
"He believes any money Harry receives will go directly to her, and that deeply concerns him. She already calls the financial shots in their household, and he sees no reason that would change with larger sums involved. He doesn't want royal funds supporting her extravagant ambitions and lifestyle."
The tension is heightened by worries over potential marital instability.
"William is concerned about the financial implications if Harry's marriage were to end," a senior palace source claimed.
"He wants to impose controls now so Meghan does not end up claiming royal money from his brother. He has no time for Harry, but he does not want to see her profit from royal funds Harry has received."
While the Sussexes continue to face scrutiny over their media ventures, Meghan Markle has recently been slammed for her handling of her father's health crisis.
Thomas Markle Sr., 81, underwent emergency surgery in December in the Philippines to remove a blood clot, resulting in the amputation of his left leg below the knee.
Amid backlash for not visiting his bedside, Meghan reportedly delivered a letter to her long-estranged father through "reliable and trusted contacts."
However, insiders say the "optics are way off," with one adding: "It's a disgrace she thinks a letter is enough. She should be at his bedside at Christmas."