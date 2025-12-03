Meghan Markle's Brutal TV Snub: 'Real Housewives of London' Cast Rejects 'Diva Duchess' Joining Reality Series — But 'Elegant' Kate Middleton Is on Their Wish List

The show's stars, Juliet Angus, Amanda Cronin, Karen Loderick-Peace, Juliet Mayhew, Panthea Parker, and Nessie Welschinger, were asked by host Melissa Nathoo, "What celebrity do you think would make a great housewife, if you could have anyone join?"

Loderick-Peace thought Jennifer Aniston would be a great addition "because she's a girl's girl," while other stars, including Victoria Beckham and Eva Longoria, were enthusiastically called out as perfect choices.

When Welschinger asked her castmates, "What about Meghan Markle?" there was a brief, awkward silence before various co-stars piped up with their negative opinions.

Two replied in unison, "We'd rather not."

Angus scoffed, "I would rather not. I do not want Meghan Markle on our show."