Meghan Markle's Brutal TV Snub: 'Real Housewives of London' Cast Rejects 'Diva Duchess' Joining Reality Series — But 'Elegant' Kate Middleton Is on Their Wish List

While there have been plenty of jokes made that one of the only career options Meghan Markle may have left is on one of the Real Housewives franchises, it turns out she's not wanted by at least one of the casts, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The ladies of Real Housewives of London did a group interview ahead of Season 2 and made it clear that when it comes to the former royal, her presence is very much unwelcome.

'We'd Rather Not!'

Photo of 'Real Housewives of London' cast
Source: MEGA

The 'RHOL' cast want nothing to do with Markle when it comes to celebrity stars.

The show's stars, Juliet Angus, Amanda Cronin, Karen Loderick-Peace, Juliet Mayhew, Panthea Parker, and Nessie Welschinger, were asked by host Melissa Nathoo, "What celebrity do you think would make a great housewife, if you could have anyone join?"

Loderick-Peace thought Jennifer Aniston would be a great addition "because she's a girl's girl," while other stars, including Victoria Beckham and Eva Longoria, were enthusiastically called out as perfect choices.

When Welschinger asked her castmates, "What about Meghan Markle?" there was a brief, awkward silence before various co-stars piped up with their negative opinions.

Two replied in unison, "We'd rather not."

Angus scoffed, "I would rather not. I do not want Meghan Markle on our show."

Hoping For The Princess

Photo of Kate Middleton
Source: MEGA

The reality show's cast think 'elegant' Kate Middleton would be 'wonderful' on the series.

While the Duchess of Sussex is entirely unappealing to the Real Housewives of London cast, there is a royal whom they'd welcome with open arms.

Welschinger said of Kate Middleton, "I think Kate would be wonderful. We all have a soft spot for a royal. And she's got a great house!"

While all of the other ladies began chattering in agreement about how lovely it would be to have the Princess of Wales, 43, on the show, the housewife added, "She would surprise people, she's tough as nails."

Chicago-born Angus, a stylist and fashion blogger, gushed over Middleton, saying, "So elegant!"

'Let This Be the End'

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: Netflix/YouTube

Markle was mocked for wandering alone in a staged Christmas tree lot, looking decidedly not festive for her holiday special.

Markle's snub by the Real Housewives of London cast comes on the eve of her final project dropping for Netflix.

Her With Love, Meghan Holiday Celebration premieres on Wednesday, December 3, and it has already been met with plenty of jeers. Royal watchers mercilessly mocked the trailer for including an ultra-basic idea for a broccoli "wreath" to Markle's drab, non-festive color schemes.

"Nothing says Christmas like beige, taupe, and brown," one user wrote under the comments of Netflix's YouTube trailer.

"Who on earth spends Christmas with rented friends and zero children in sight? I almost blacked out from the cringe," a second person sneered.

"She never mentioned the word Christmas once! It’s Christmas!" a third person pointed out about Markle's narration and clips.

"There is nothing here that you wouldn’t get from the Food Network in the middle of the night in 2008 and from a million people who did it better. Please let this be the end," a fourth viewer begged the streamer.

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: @Variety/YouTube; Netflix

Markle brought negative attention to her holiday special by wearing a dress she may have lifted from a photo shoot three years ago.

This marks the end of Markle on Netflix, as there are no plans to pick up the lifestyle series after the two seasons that aired this year were ratings disasters. The former actress and her husband, Prince Harry, saw the platform drop their exclusive production deal in August, reducing them to a simple first-look arrangement.

The streaming service isn't even carrying Markle's As Ever products in its holiday pop-up stores, despite the brand's fruit spreads, honey, and cookie mix having started as a collaboration between Netflix and the wannabe cooking influencer.

The former royal even sparked controversy in the first promo for the holiday special, wearing a $1,695 emerald-green dress originally worn in a 2022 Variety photo shoot that she allegedly pilfered, along with other items.

