Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Jeff Bezos

Read Word-For-Word How Jeff Bezos Seduced Lauren Sanchez With Toe-Curling Text Messages — 'I Love You, Alive Girl ... I Will Show You With My Body, and My Lips and My Eyes, Very Soon'

Picture of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez
Source: MEGA

Jeff Bezos wooed Lauren Sánchez with a series of toe-curling messages exposed following the announcement of his marriage split with ex-wife MacKenzie Scott.

June 30 2025, Published 2:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Jeff Bezos wooed Lauren Sánchez with a series of toe-curling text messages before she finally said "I do" last weekend.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the true extent of the Amazon CEO's seduction techniques, which ultimately landed him his new wife.

Article continues below advertisement

'I Love You, Alive Girl'

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Some of Bezos' messages were so bizarre they went viral, like his 'I like you, alive girl' comment.

Article continues below advertisement

Bezos' flirty messages surfaced following the announcement of his split from wife of 25 years MacKenzie Scott in January 2019.

But they reportedly dated back to April the previous year, when they were still an item, prompting speculation that the pair were having an affair.

Some of the messages from Bezos included: "I love you, alive girl. I will show you with my body, and my lips and my eyes, very soon."

Bezos already reportedly wrote: "I want to smell you, I want to breathe you in. I want to hold you tight.… I want to kiss your lips... I love you. I am in love with you."

Article continues below advertisement

Pillow Talk

Source: @laurensanchezbezos/Instagram

Bezos' pillow talk became quite intense.

Article continues below advertisement

There was more pillow talk, including the memorable: "I miss you. I want to kiss you right now and tuck you in slowly and gently. And maybe in the morning wake you up and not be quite so gentle with you."

And Bezos' lust for Sánchez was obvious when he wrote: "I am so full of love for you. My heart is growing just so it can have room for you. It's bigger than it's ever been and still swelling," not forgetting: "I want to hold you tight.… I want to kiss your lips…. I love you. I am in love with you."

Bezos also discussed meeting Sánchez to "plan" their future, while consuming some alcoholic beverages.

He wrote: "You know what I want? I want to get a little drunk with you tonight. Not falling down. Just a little drunk. I want to talk to you and plan with you. Listen and laugh … I basically WANT TO BE WITH YOU!!! Then I want to fall asleep with you and wake up tomorrow and read the paper with you and have coffee with you"

Article continues below advertisement

Messages Became Graphic

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The Amazon CEO allegedly sent his future wife 'a below the belt selfie.'

Article continues below advertisement

The wealthy businessman also allegedly cranked up the sauciness by exchanging graphic pictures with Sánchez, including "a below-the-belt selfie, otherwise colloquially known as a 'd--- pic.'"

One particular message featured a name-drop of a global superstar, U2 frontman Bono. It read: "I am so full of love for you.

"My heart is growing just so it can have room for you.

"It's bigger than it's ever been and still swelling.

"Lauren, I'm in love with you. Deep. I know it sounds strange, but even little things like you suggesting I ask for extra training from Bell make my love for you expand and grow."

READ MORE ON NEWS
Split photo of Mackenzie Scott, Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos

Bezos' 'Cuckqueen' Ex-Wife Mackenzie Scott Praised by Hollywood’s Leading Women — From Mia Farrow to Olivia Munn — After Her Ex’s 'Tacky' Italian Wedding is Slammed

Embedded Image

Fears Mount Dick Van Dyke, 99, Might Not Make it to His 100th Birthday — After He's Forced to Axe Another Appearance and His Wife Admits He Has 'Good Days and Bad Days'

Article continues below advertisement
jeff bezos lauren sanchez million venice wedding everything to know
Source: MEGA

Bezos and Sánchez tied the know in Venice over the weekend in front of a string of A-listers.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

He added: "Makes me think of when you told me to ask Bono for music permission. Your energy and ideas and competence, and spirit turn me on.

"You make me better. You're meant for me.

"I know it more clearly than I've ever known anything."

jeff bezos lauren sanchez million venice wedding everything to know
Source: MEGA

The wedding received backlash from locals.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.