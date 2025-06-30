Read Word-For-Word How Jeff Bezos Seduced Lauren Sanchez With Toe-Curling Text Messages — 'I Love You, Alive Girl ... I Will Show You With My Body, and My Lips and My Eyes, Very Soon'
Jeff Bezos wooed Lauren Sánchez with a series of toe-curling text messages before she finally said "I do" last weekend.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the true extent of the Amazon CEO's seduction techniques, which ultimately landed him his new wife.
'I Love You, Alive Girl'
Bezos' flirty messages surfaced following the announcement of his split from wife of 25 years MacKenzie Scott in January 2019.
But they reportedly dated back to April the previous year, when they were still an item, prompting speculation that the pair were having an affair.
Some of the messages from Bezos included: "I love you, alive girl. I will show you with my body, and my lips and my eyes, very soon."
Bezos already reportedly wrote: "I want to smell you, I want to breathe you in. I want to hold you tight.… I want to kiss your lips... I love you. I am in love with you."
Pillow Talk
There was more pillow talk, including the memorable: "I miss you. I want to kiss you right now and tuck you in slowly and gently. And maybe in the morning wake you up and not be quite so gentle with you."
And Bezos' lust for Sánchez was obvious when he wrote: "I am so full of love for you. My heart is growing just so it can have room for you. It's bigger than it's ever been and still swelling," not forgetting: "I want to hold you tight.… I want to kiss your lips…. I love you. I am in love with you."
Bezos also discussed meeting Sánchez to "plan" their future, while consuming some alcoholic beverages.
He wrote: "You know what I want? I want to get a little drunk with you tonight. Not falling down. Just a little drunk. I want to talk to you and plan with you. Listen and laugh … I basically WANT TO BE WITH YOU!!! Then I want to fall asleep with you and wake up tomorrow and read the paper with you and have coffee with you"
Messages Became Graphic
The wealthy businessman also allegedly cranked up the sauciness by exchanging graphic pictures with Sánchez, including "a below-the-belt selfie, otherwise colloquially known as a 'd--- pic.'"
One particular message featured a name-drop of a global superstar, U2 frontman Bono. It read: "I am so full of love for you.
"My heart is growing just so it can have room for you.
"It's bigger than it's ever been and still swelling.
"Lauren, I'm in love with you. Deep. I know it sounds strange, but even little things like you suggesting I ask for extra training from Bell make my love for you expand and grow."
He added: "Makes me think of when you told me to ask Bono for music permission. Your energy and ideas and competence, and spirit turn me on.
"You make me better. You're meant for me.
"I know it more clearly than I've ever known anything."