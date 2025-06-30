Read Word-For-Word How Jeff Bezos Seduced Lauren Sanchez With Toe-Curling Text Messages — 'I Love You, Alive Girl ... I Will Show You With My Body, and My Lips and My Eyes, Very Soon'

There was more pillow talk, including the memorable: "I miss you. I want to kiss you right now and tuck you in slowly and gently. And maybe in the morning wake you up and not be quite so gentle with you."

And Bezos' lust for Sánchez was obvious when he wrote: "I am so full of love for you. My heart is growing just so it can have room for you. It's bigger than it's ever been and still swelling," not forgetting: "I want to hold you tight.… I want to kiss your lips…. I love you. I am in love with you."

Bezos also discussed meeting Sánchez to "plan" their future, while consuming some alcoholic beverages.

He wrote: "You know what I want? I want to get a little drunk with you tonight. Not falling down. Just a little drunk. I want to talk to you and plan with you. Listen and laugh … I basically WANT TO BE WITH YOU!!! Then I want to fall asleep with you and wake up tomorrow and read the paper with you and have coffee with you"