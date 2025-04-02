Read All the Celebrity Tributes to Val Kilmer — From Michelle Pfeiffer and Matthew Modine to Josh Brolin and Ron Howard
Val Kilmer's death has left all of Hollywood mourning as they have paid tribute to the legendary actor.
Notable names including actor Josh Brolin, director Ron Howard, and Kilmer's former lover Michelle Pfeiffer all said their goodbyes on social media, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Following news of Kilmer's death, Pfeiffer, 66, took to her Instagram Stories to post a snap of the pair on the set of the afternoon special One Too Many.
"Rest in peace, Val," the actress wrote alongside an emoji of a broken heart.
Kilmer and Pfeiffer met while working together on the 1985 special, quickly becoming friends and exchanging personal thoughts about their lives.
The Top Gun actor wrote in his 2020 memoir, I'm Your Huckleberry: "The secret pain that Michelle and I shared created an intimacy between us."
Kilmer and Pfeiffer are said to have had a brief romance during the 1980s.
Howard, 71, also remembered Kilmer, as the two worked together in 1988's Willow as well as in 2003's The Missing.
"RIP Val Kilmer. I was incredibly fortunate to collaborate with Val a number of times over the years," Howard wrote.
"As the off beat swordsman Mad Martagen in Willow, his stunning Jim Morrison in Oliver Stone’s The Doors & in a chilling cameo in The Missing. I list these titles because even my own personal creative experiences reflect his awesome range as an actor."
He added: "Check out his filmography. Amazing. His art extended to his poetry, artworks, filmmaking and simply the way he lived. Bon Voyage, Val And thank you."
Matthew Modine, 66, took to X to remember the movie star as well, writing: "RIP Val Kilmer. If it wasn't for our chance encounter at the Source in 1985, I may never have been cast in Full Metal Jacket. Thanks, Val."
Brolin, 57, posted a photo of himself with Kilmer on Instagram, and shared an emotional tribute: “See ya, pal. I’m going to miss you. You were a smart, challenging, brave, uber-creative firecracker.
"There’s not a lot left of those. I hope to see you up there in the heavens when I eventually get there. Until then, amazing memories, lovely thoughts.”
Michael Mann, who directed Kilmer in the classic 1995 film Heat alongside fellow legends Robert De Niro and Al Pacino, reacted: “While working with Val on Heat I always marveled at the range, the brilliant variability within the powerful current of Val’s possessing and expressing character.
"After so many years of Val battling disease and maintaining his spirit, this is tremendously sad news."
Another director, Francis Ford Coppola, who worked with Kilmer in Twixt, remembered Kilmer as a "talented actor."
He said: "Val Kilmer was the most talented actor when in his High School, and that talent only grew greater throughout his life. He was a wonderful person to work with and a joy to know – I will always remember him.”
Frozen star Josh Gad gave praise to Kilmer for shaping his life, and wrote: "RIP Val Kilmer. Thank you for defining so many of the movies of my childhood. You truly were an icon," and added a pic of the actor as Tom “Iceman” Kazansky from Top Gun.
Even Cher, who dated Kilmer in 1982, said on X: “VALUS. Will miss you. You Were funny, crazy, pain in the a--. GREAT FRIEND... BRILLIANT as Mark Twain, BRAVE here during your sickness.”
Severance director Ben Stiller labeled Kilmer a “beautiful creative artist.”
“I and so many will miss the great Val Kilmer who was kind and brilliant and incredibly cool. A beautiful creative artist whose work will live on. Sending love to his family," he said.
Kilmer's daughter Mercedes Kilmer confirmed her father died in Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 1, from complications of pneumonia following a string of health issues linked to his breathing after his body was damaged by years of chain smoking.
Mercedes revealed Kilmer passed away "peacefully, surrounded by loved ones."
He was 65 years old.