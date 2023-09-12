Your tip
'Ok, Bye': Raquel Leviss BLOCKS Ex-Fling Tom Sandoval After His Birthday Comment

raquel blocks sandoval
Source: MEGA

The two had a months-long affair behind Ariana Madix's back.

By:

Sep. 12 2023, Updated 1:46 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Raquel Leviss took a stand after her ex-fling Tom Sandoval publicly wished her a happy birthday by blocking him on her Instagram and shouting it from the rooftops, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Vanderpump Rules alum, who sources told this outlet is devoted to her "healing journey," hit the block button on Tuesday, just hours after her former flame called her his "friend."

leviss
Source: BRAVO

Sources told RadarOnline.com she's dedicated to her "healing journey" after Scandoval.

Today is Leviss' 29th birthday — and in true Sandoval fashion, he proclaimed he missed her in the most public way possible.

As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, the former Pump Rules star is on a cross-country road trip to visit her closest friends and stopped at a flower farm to take in its beauty.

“I’ve been dreaming of a place like this,” she wrote while sharing a photo of the stunning farm. Sandoval waited until her special day to comment.

“Happy birthday Rachel, I really hope ur finding peace and happiness,” he wrote on Tuesday, September 12. “Miss u friend."

sandoval blocked
Source: @raquelleviss/Instagram

Raquel blocked her ex-fling after he dropped her a birthday comment for all to see.

It didn't take long for Leviss to take action, taking to her Instagram Stories to tell everyone she blocked him. Adding salt to the wound, she included a GIF reading, "Ok bye!"

An insider told RadarOnline.com that the ex-reality star "is focused on personal growth" after spending months seeking treatment for her mental health following a turbulent season of Vanderpump Rules, in which her seven-month affair with her best friend Ariana Madix's then-boyfriend, Sandoval, was exposed.

"She is focusing on her overall health and wellness as well as her mental health with outdoor activities like hiking, biking, and yoga. Rachel has been devoted to her counseling and healing journey," the insider told us.

Leviss completed a lengthy stint at The Meadows in Arizona in July, where she dropped a whopping $200k on treatment for her mental health issues.

MORE ON:
Raquel Leviss
Source: @raquelleviss/Instagram

Raquel sought treatment at a mental health facility after her relationship with Sandoval was exposed.

RadarOnline.com was told that treatment was always in the cards for Leviss — even before Madix discovered the forbidden romance.

"Raquel and her family decided months before the relationship was discovered, that she needed mental health treatment and ultimately decided she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling," her rep revealed at the time.

"Raquel was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment. Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health,” the rep added.

As fans know, Leviss did not return to Vanderpump Rules for Season 11.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

raquel blocks sandoval
Source: BRAVO

Ariana found a provocative FT recording of Raquel on her then-boyfriend's phone in March.

Leviss has repeatedly apologized for the affair, revealing she was

"I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved," she stated.

"I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships. I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices."

Apparently, the healthier choice isn't Sandoval.

