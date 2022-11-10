Your tip
Future’s Ex Brittni Mealy Sues For Child Support Increase, Accuses Rapper Of Not Being Around For Their 9-Year-Old

By:

Nov. 10 2022, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Rapper Futures ex Brittni Mealy has dragged him back to court over child support for their 9-year-old son, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents, Brittni Mealy sued Future for an increase in child support and demanded he be found in contempt.

In her petition, Brittni explained she shared a son Prince, 9, with Future. The rapper had been ordered to pay $3k a month in support back in 2014.

However, she said since the order, there has been a “substantial change in” Future’s income and change in the needs of their son.

Brittni said Future did not “exercise his scheduled parenting time” and therefore “bears the burden of additional expenses for” their son.

She accused Future of failing to maintain dental insurance as ordered by the court. She said he was in willful contempt and demanded he is sanctioned.

Further, she claimed to have spent money on daycare costs since Future often doesn’t show up. Brittni said she wanted Future to maintain a life insurance policy in the amount of $350k naming their son as the beneficiary.

A couple of months later, Future showed up to court demanding Brittni’s request be shut down and the child support remain the same.

He argued he had, consistently and timely paid his child support obligation.” In regard to his schedule, Future said the original settlement specifically addressed his traveling.

“Respondent/Father is currently employed in the entertainment industry and same employ requires that he engage in substantial travel and this his hours of employ vary based upon his employment requirements,” it read.

Future admitted that he did not obtain dental insurance but was in the process of handling the matter. He demanded the suit be tossed.

The case is ongoing.

Brittni’s petition was filed several months after she accused Future of making threats at Prince’s 8th birthday party.

Days later, she attempted to clear the air about the incident claiming she went overboard. She said, “I’m human I get p----- and made like everyone else does he! I’m not making any excuses or justifying no one's behavior even my own. But I can say in 11 years I’ve knew my sons dad I haven’t felt threaten by him nor has my son the other night was an isolated situation.”

The two appear to have fallen out in the months following.

