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Home > Celebrity > Donald Trump Jr.

A-List Rapper to Perform at Donald Trump Jr.'s MAGA Millionaire Club — Despite Previously Trashing Prez

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Source: MEGA

Donald Trump Jr. has secured the booking of a top hip-hop star to perform at his MAGA milllioniare's club.

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June 29 2026, Published 2:20 p.m. ET

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Rapper 50 Cent is being lined up to perform at Donald Trump Jr's members only MAGA club, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The hip-hop star, 50, will be the star attraction at Executive Branch, an upscale Georgetown club co-owned by the president's eldest son, on July 3, the night before America's 250th anniversary.

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Source: MEGA

50 Cent will not be the first rapper to perform at the Executive Branch.

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Don Jr., 48, opened the club, which charges an annual $500,000 membership fee, alongside financiers Omeed Malik and Christopher Buskirk of 1789 Capital.

He won't be the first rapper to perform at the venue, as Busta Rhymes, Ja Rule, and Timbaland have previously featured.

But his appearance may come as a surprise to his fans after the hitmaker, real name Curtis Jackson, once claimed to have turned down $3million to perform at a rally for President Donald Trump at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

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'Every Dollar Is Not A Good Dollar'

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Source: MEGA

The rapper previously shunned offers to perform for President Donald Trump.

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The rapper also told The Daily Beast in 2019 that Trump had offered him half a million dollars to attend his inauguration, but he turned it down because "every dollar is not a good dollar."

The following year, he voiced support for Trump before later tweeting, "F--k Trump, I never liked him."

But speaking on an episode of The Breakfast Club in 2024, in which he talked about snubbing Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally, 50 Cent claimed he's learned to stay out of politics.

"I'm afraid about politics," he confessed at the time. "It's because when you do get involved in it, no matter how you feel, someone passionately disagrees with you."

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Learning Lessons From Kanye West

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Source: MEGA

50 Centonce cited Kanye West as a reason to stop talking politics.

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He used Kanye West as an example to leave politics to one side, explaining: "That's the formula for the confusion that sent Kanye to Japan.

"He said something about (politics), and now he can only go to Japan."

The Executive Branch has become a gathering place for well-connected figures in and around the Trump administration.

Members reportedly include crypto investors Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, White House artificial intelligence adviser David Sacks, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and State Department Under Secretary Jacob Helberg. Former Rep. Mike Gallagher is believed to be a frequent guest at the club.

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picture of Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump Jr. and new wife Bettina Anderson have both socialized together at the club.

The club is also a popular post-dinner destination following major White House events. In November, an afterparty was hosted at the club following a visit by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Among those in attendance were the crown prince, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, Federal Trade Commission Chair Andrew Ferguson, Sens. Ashley Moody of Florida and Dave McCormick of Pennsylvania, and Dr. Mehmet Oz.

Trump Jr. and his new wife, Bettina Anderson, were also reportedly present, along with several other political figures and Fox News hosts Bret Baier and Laura Ingraham. The Executive Branch club operates behind an unmarked entrance in Georgetown.

The club is located below a shopping and housing complex called Georgetown Park, in the former home of a pool hall.

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