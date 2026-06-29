A-List Rapper to Perform at Donald Trump Jr.'s MAGA Millionaire Club — Despite Previously Trashing Prez

The rapper also told The Daily Beast in 2019 that Trump had offered him half a million dollars to attend his inauguration, but he turned it down because "every dollar is not a good dollar."

The following year, he voiced support for Trump before later tweeting, "F--k Trump, I never liked him."

But speaking on an episode of The Breakfast Club in 2024, in which he talked about snubbing Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally, 50 Cent claimed he's learned to stay out of politics.

"I'm afraid about politics," he confessed at the time. "It's because when you do get involved in it, no matter how you feel, someone passionately disagrees with you."