News Never Stops! Radar's AI Podcast Has Launched — Where You Can Listen

Today, it was also reported that Elizabeth and Prince Charles had a secret meet-up with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in London ahead of the couple's flight to the Netherlands for the Invictus Games.

There's still a lot to look forward to, considering the Queen will be celebrating her 96th birthday on April 21, just months after she marked 70 years on the throne.

"To celebrate this unprecedented anniversary, events and initiatives will take place throughout the year, culminating in a four day UK bank holiday weekend from Thursday 2nd to Sunday 5th June," the royal website reads ahead of the Platinum Jubilee event. "The four days of celebrations will include public events and community activities, as well as national moments of reflection on The Queen's 70 years of service."

