Secret Reunion! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Meet With Elizabeth, Charles In London After Tumultuous Royal Exit

Extending an olive branch? Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly reunited with Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles in London after their tumultuous royal exit.

The California-based couple flew from Los Angeles, California, to London on Tuesday night before heading to the Netherlands for the upcoming Invictus Games.

After landing in the U.K. on a layover, Meghan, 40, and Harry, 37, apparently met up with Elizabeth and Charles in what some are perceiving as an effort to reconcile following their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family in January 2020.