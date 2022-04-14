Secret Reunion! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Meet With Elizabeth, Charles In London After Tumultuous Royal Exit
Extending an olive branch? Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly reunited with Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles in London after their tumultuous royal exit.
The California-based couple flew from Los Angeles, California, to London on Tuesday night before heading to the Netherlands for the upcoming Invictus Games.
After landing in the U.K. on a layover, Meghan, 40, and Harry, 37, apparently met up with Elizabeth and Charles in what some are perceiving as an effort to reconcile following their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family in January 2020.
Harry has been home since, famously returning to his stomping grounds for the unveiling of a Princess Diana memorial in July 2021 among other events.
"I couldn't believe it when I saw who it was," one onlooker told The Mirror after spotting the parents of Archie and Lilibet at Windsor Castle this week.
The Sussexs previously explained why they decided to step away from their duties in a statement.
"After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution," the couple shared at the time, noting they "wanted to work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen."
In March 2021, Harry and Meghan shed more light on their rocky exit from royal life during a primetime CBS special, revealing their security had been taken away as a result of their departure.
It appears they didn't take their kids on this trip, seemingly because Harry expressed how they wouldn't have the same protection they had when they were senior royals.
Harry's lawyer, Shaheed Fatima, previously said the father of two "does not feel safe when he is in the U.K. given the security arrangements applied to him" during a hearing at the High Court in London. "It goes without saying that he does want to come back to see family and friends and to continue to support the charities that are so close to his heart," the lawyer added. "Most of all, this is and always will be, his home."