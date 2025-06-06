EXCLUSIVE: Rachael Ray In Midst of Renewed Fears She's 'Unravelling' After Disturbing New Video Shows Her Slurring Words and Appearing 'Manic'

Rachael Ray's slurred speech and bloated appearance have sparked new health fears, and friends are begging her to seek help, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In a cooking video shared on Instagram, the celebrity chef described how "very, very poor" she'd been while starting out in the Big Apple.

Ray, 56, said in the clip" "I didn't want to bother my mother. I didn't want her to feel scared for me. So, I would never ask for money. And I didn't have any.

"Eventually, I did a show called $40 a Day. And that was my budget for a whole week."