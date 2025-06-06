Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Rachael Ray In Midst of Renewed Fears She's 'Unravelling' After Disturbing New Video Shows Her Slurring Words and Appearing 'Manic'

Rachael Ray is at the center of new health fears.

June 6 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

Rachael Ray's slurred speech and bloated appearance have sparked new health fears, and friends are begging her to seek help, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In a cooking video shared on Instagram, the celebrity chef described how "very, very poor" she'd been while starting out in the Big Apple.

Ray, 56, said in the clip" "I didn't want to bother my mother. I didn't want her to feel scared for me. So, I would never ask for money. And I didn't have any.

"Eventually, I did a show called $40 a Day. And that was my budget for a whole week."

John Cusimano's rocky marriage to Ray has insiders fearing stress is taking a serious toll on her life.

But it wasn't Ray's "poor me" story setting alarm bells ringing, sources said – it was her loopy behavior and slurred words on the video.

"She seems to be getting worse and unraveling before everyone's eyes," our insider said. "Her fans and friends are worried and wondering what's going on. She makes weird faces and laughs at inopportune moments."

Even more worrisome, her bloated appearance seemed to indicate she's gained more weight – and according to medical experts, obesity is linked to heart disease, high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes and some cancers.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, another source of concern is Ray's marriage to John Cusimano, which has always been "a fight zone."

Concern grew after Ray's slurred words and odd behavior shocked fans during this latest Instagram cooking video from the host.

"John and I don't calm it down ever – we have huge screaming matches all the time," Ray confessed on her podcast, I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead.

Our source added: "Rachael keeps brushing these concerns aside like they’re no big deal, but clearly something is wrong with her.

"She mentioned having a couple of falls not so long ago, but the fear is she’s suffering from something more serious like a stroke or Bell's palsy.

"Even if she doesn't want to talk about it publicly, she should still get herself checked out."

