Jones is just happy that this nightmare is finally over, both for herself and for other survivors of the R&B artist's abuse. "I think it just gives a lot of closure to myself and some of the others," she added. "I'm just happy that he's off the streets and he can't affect other lives."

As Radar previously reported, Kelly was placed on suicide watch earlier this week, despite his attorney's claims that he is not suicidal.

"It's punishment for being high-profile. And it's horrifying frankly," Jennifer Bonjean told CNN on Friday, July 1. "To put someone under suicide watch under those conditions is cruel and unusual when they don't need it."