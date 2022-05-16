An Unlikely Friendship! R. Kelly & Subway Shooter Suspect Frank James Become Pals While Imprisoned In Brooklyn Jail

Disgraced singer R. Kelly and suspected subway shooter Frank James reportedly formed a close friendship in the New York City federal prison where they are both being held, Radar has learned.

In a sensational development that found a random and unlikely friendship formed between the two men, Kelly and James started bonding after James was placed in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Sunset Park, Brooklyn shortly after he turned himself in for allegedly opening fire and releasing smoke cannisters on the Manhattan-bound N train subway in April.