CAUGHT! Suspected New York Subway Shooter Arrested After Manhunt, Now In NYPD Cuffs

“I am on my way to Philadelphia. I packed my bags. I got up, even though it's rainy, go to my storage unit, loaded that up and then finished my apartment off this morning,” he continued. “I am on my way to Philadelphia. I should be there... I'm going to take my time though.”

“This is the first leg of my trip, it's been a long time since I've had to drive this far. We're going to find out though. All my Instacart driving paid off or what. We are definitely going to find the f--- out.”