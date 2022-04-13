'I'll Never Return Home Alive': Subway Shooter Suspect's Cryptic Message REVEALED On YouTube — Just Weeks Before Attack

Frank James, the named suspect in the recent shootings that took place in the New York City subway, posted a cryptic and harrowing message to YouTube three weeks before the attack in which he revealed he was leaving Wisconsin and “will never be back again alive.”

This footage is also just one of several other chilling videos posted by James where he rants about race and shootings. It comes shortly after it was revealed the suspect has been on the FBI’s terrorist watchlist from as far back as 2019.

According to Daily Mail, the 62-year-old suspect in Tuesday’s Brooklyn subway attacks posted a chilling video on March 20.