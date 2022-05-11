R. Kelly's Chicago Trial Set For August 1 After Judge Rejects Request For 3-Month Delay

R. Kelly’s next trial is officially set for August after a judge denied the singer’s lawyer’s request to delay the legal proceeding by three months, Radar has learned.

In a development that could leave Kelly’s lawyer unprepared and the 55-year-old disgraced singer potentially seeing a life sentence, U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber denied Jennifer Bonjean’s request to delay the trial by three months during a telephone conference on Tuesday.