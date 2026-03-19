EXCLUSIVE: R. Kelly Sex Slave's Shocking Story — Shattered Victim Finally Fires Back in Revenge Tell-All

RadarOnline.com can reveal after testifying against the monster musician as Jane Doe, Landfair takes back her voice in Who's Watching Shorty? Reclaiming Myself From the Shame of R. Kelly's Abuse, detailing how their seedy relationship began when she was just 12 and escalated to him grooming and sexually abusing her within a year.

Convicted predator R. Kelly turned victim Reshona Landfair 's existence into a living hell from the ages of 13 to 26 – and now she's revealing the shocking depths of the fallen R&B superstar's depravity in an explosive new tell-all.

Reshona Landfair detailed alleged abuse by R. Kelly in the memoir 'Who's Watching Shorty? Reclaiming Myself From the Shame of R. Kelly's Abuse.'

Landfair alleged the then-30-year-old Kelly – born Robert Sylvester Kelly – initially coaxed her into having phone sex, instructing the middle schooler to talk dirty and touch herself.

"He reassured me that what we were doing was natural," she wrote.

Soon, the now-41-year-old would lose her virginity to Kelly and was forced into threesomes with other young girls.

"Whenever I questioned his requests or even hesitated to comply, Robert ... would get me back in line," she wrote.

While the controlling pervert would placate Landfair with shopping sprees, trips, a car and even a puppy, there were strict rules she had to abide by. Nicknamed "angel" by her abuser, she was forced to call him "Daddy," avoid eye contact with other men, dress conservatively and even ask permission to use the bathroom.