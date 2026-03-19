EXCLUSIVE: R. Kelly Sex Slave's Shocking Story — Shattered Victim Finally Fires Back in Revenge Tell-All
March 19 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Convicted predator R. Kelly turned victim Reshona Landfair's existence into a living hell from the ages of 13 to 26 – and now she's revealing the shocking depths of the fallen R&B superstar's depravity in an explosive new tell-all.
RadarOnline.com can reveal after testifying against the monster musician as Jane Doe, Landfair takes back her voice in Who's Watching Shorty? Reclaiming Myself From the Shame of R. Kelly's Abuse, detailing how their seedy relationship began when she was just 12 and escalated to him grooming and sexually abusing her within a year.
R. Kelly Accuser Details Abuse
Landfair alleged the then-30-year-old Kelly – born Robert Sylvester Kelly – initially coaxed her into having phone sex, instructing the middle schooler to talk dirty and touch herself.
"He reassured me that what we were doing was natural," she wrote.
Soon, the now-41-year-old would lose her virginity to Kelly and was forced into threesomes with other young girls.
"Whenever I questioned his requests or even hesitated to comply, Robert ... would get me back in line," she wrote.
While the controlling pervert would placate Landfair with shopping sprees, trips, a car and even a puppy, there were strict rules she had to abide by. Nicknamed "angel" by her abuser, she was forced to call him "Daddy," avoid eye contact with other men, dress conservatively and even ask permission to use the bathroom.
Sex Tape Scandal Rocks Kelly
But following years of rumors about his disturbing kinks, a sex tape – starring a 14-year-old Landfair – leaked in 2001.
In the twisted video, the I Believe I Can Fly singer is seen urinating on the drunk, naked and helpless minor.
Reshona said Kelly, now 59, recorded their revolting encounters.
"I was very scared and ashamed," she said of the clip that emerged when she was 16.
Kelly Hid Accuser During Trial
Kelly hid her away on his tour bus during a six-year child pornography trial that ensued. With Landfair barred from contacting loved ones, using the internet and even watching TV, he ultimately secured a "not guilty" verdict in 2008.
"Once the trial was complete, Robert was done with me," Landfair, who's now a school health counselor, recalled of finally going their separate ways in 2009. "He no longer needed me to lie or keep his secrets."
His reckoning would come in 2022, though, when Landfair put the final nail in the coffin at the perverse performer's child pornography and exploitation trial.
He received 20 years behind bars to be served concurrently with a 30-year sentence he'd gotten in 2021 for racketeering and sex trafficking.
"Robert used sex as a weapon of control," concluded Landfair. "He was good at it."