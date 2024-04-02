R. Kelly Accuser's Mother to Be Grilled Under Oath in Battle With Disgraced Singer
The mother of R. Kelly's victim Faith Rodgers, who accused the singer of failing to disclose an STD before they hooked up, will be giving a sworn, out-of-court oral testimony amid her daughter's ongoing legal war.
Rodgers' mom will give her side of the story as part of the discovery process, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A conference was held on March 7, at which Rodgers did not make an appearance, court filings stated. Kelly was represented by his attorneys, Jennifer Bonjean and Ashley Cohen.
"Plaintiff shall respond to defendant's written discovery requests by April 7, 2024," the court docs stated. "Plaintiff shall provide dates for plaintiff's deposition and plaintiff's mother's deposition by March 21st to take place in April. Fact discovery to close by June 30."
As this outlet previously reported, Rodgers is one of the five women that Kelly was convicted of abusing back in 2021 after she testified against him at his Brooklyn federal-court trial. He was found guilty of charges including sexual exploitation of a child, bribery, racketeering, and sex trafficking.
She sued the disgraced performer in 2018, seeking unspecified damages for sexual battery and false imprisonment.
Kelly's accuser asked him to answer questions under oath about what date they met and how many times they engaged in sexual relations during the course of their relationship in addition to providing a list of all credit cards he used from 2017 to 2019.
She also asked for Kelly to share all the names of any medical professionals he used, to state each and every hospital or clinic that he was a patient of from January 2017 to January 2019, while demanding that he admit to omitting that he had Herpes before having sex with her.
Rodgers stated that he forced her to engage in sexual acts without her consent.
She said they met in 2017 after he did a performance in Texas. Rodgers was 19 at the time.
"I think it hurt him to see me speaking," she said after his conviction. "He hadn't seen me since I was 19. You see somebody four years later, and they're against you, it's different."
During a press conference, she assured that he had a fair trial and was not "railroaded."
"The women who are victims of R. Kelly had many nights of being reminded of their own trauma, which resulted from being abused by [him]," she said. "I hope the conviction makes it easier to think about those times."
Kelly has remained behind bars since his 2021 arrest while fighting the lawsuit filed by Rodgers.