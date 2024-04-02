R. Kelly Accuser's Mother to Be Grilled Under Oath in Battle With Disgraced Singer

A conference was held on March 7, at which Rodgers did not make an appearance, court filings stated. Kelly was represented by his attorneys, Jennifer Bonjean and Ashley Cohen.

"Plaintiff shall respond to defendant's written discovery requests by April 7, 2024," the court docs stated. "Plaintiff shall provide dates for plaintiff's deposition and plaintiff's mother's deposition by March 21st to take place in April. Fact discovery to close by June 30."

As this outlet previously reported, Rodgers is one of the five women that Kelly was convicted of abusing back in 2021 after she testified against him at his Brooklyn federal-court trial. He was found guilty of charges including sexual exploitation of a child, bribery, racketeering, and sex trafficking.