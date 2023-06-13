R. Kelly’s Accuser Faith Rodgers Who Accuses Singer of Giving Her Herpes Demands Singer’s Medical Information

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Rogers, who sued Kelly in 2018, asked a judge to help her obtain the information.

R. Kelly ’s victim Faith Rodgers , who accused the singer of failing to disclose a sexually transmitted disease before sleeping with her, is demanding the jailed singer turn over medical information, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The victim said wants Kelly to answer questions under oath about what date they met and how many times they engaged in sexual relations. Further, she wants him to turn over a list of any financial institutions in which he has accounts.

Rodgers also wants him to make a list of all credit cards he used from 2017 to 2019. The victim’s list of demands asks Kelly to state all the names of any medical professionals he used, state each and every hospital or clinic that he was a patient of from January 2017 to January 2019.