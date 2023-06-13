R. Kelly’s Accuser Faith Rodgers Who Accuses Singer of Giving Her Herpes Demands Singer’s Medical Information
R. Kelly’s victim Faith Rodgers, who accused the singer of failing to disclose a sexually transmitted disease before sleeping with her, is demanding the jailed singer turn over medical information, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Rogers, who sued Kelly in 2018, asked a judge to help her obtain the information.
The victim said wants Kelly to answer questions under oath about what date they met and how many times they engaged in sexual relations. Further, she wants him to turn over a list of any financial institutions in which he has accounts.
Rodgers also wants him to make a list of all credit cards he used from 2017 to 2019. The victim’s list of demands asks Kelly to state all the names of any medical professionals he used, state each and every hospital or clinic that he was a patient of from January 2017 to January 2019.
Further, she asked Kelly to admit he failed to tell her about his STD before having sex with her and that he forced her to engage in sexual acts without her consent.
The judge has yet to rule.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, in 2018, Rodgers sued the disgraced singer in New York court. In her lawsuit, Rodgers said she met Kelly in 2017 after one of his shows in Texas. She was only 19 at the time.
A couple of months later, Rodgers claimed Kelly flew her out to New York for another show. She said they met in a hotel room where he forced himself on her.
The alleged victim said the singer initiated “unwanted sexual contact” including “abusive sex.” She claimed the two dated for one year which was full of sexual and verbal abuse.
Rodgers claimed Kelly locked her in rooms and had a female employee on watch to make sure she didn’t leave.
In her suit, Faith claimed to have contracted Herpes from Kelly. The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages for sexual battery and false imprisonment.
Kelly has been locked up since his 2021 arrest.