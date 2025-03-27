Quentin Tarantino's 62nd Birthday: We Reveal Maverick Director's Biggest Scandals — From Harvey Weinstein Links to Parading His Foot Fetish on Screen and Near-Fatal Uma Thurman Car Crash

While reflecting on the filming of the 2003 film Kill Bill, one of his biggest hits, the director admitted allowing Thurman to drive a car for a stunt was "one of the biggest regrets of my life."

Taratino, 62, explained he drove the car in one direction to test it, but when it came time to film the scene with Thurman, he had her drive the car in another direction.

The direction recalled: "I was very happy, thinking, she can totally do this, it won't be a problem.

"I came in there all happy, telling her she could totally do it, it was a straight line, you will have no problem. Uma's response was 'OK.' Because she believed me. Because she trusted me... I told her it would be safe. And it wasn't. I was wrong."