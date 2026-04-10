EXCLUSIVE: Queen Elizabeth's 'Secret Divorce' — How Late Monarch 'Had Effectively Separated From Prince Philip' Before His Death

RadarOnline.com can reveal Queen Elizabeth had "separated" from Prince Philip in the years before his death. That's according to a new biography that sheds light on the couple's private life and living arrangements in their final decade.

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Independent Lives and Philip's Sandringham Retreat

Source: MEGA Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip lived increasingly independent lives

The late monarch, who died aged 96 in 2022, and Prince Philip, who died aged 99 in 2021, are the focus of Queen Elizabeth II, a new biography by royal historian Hugo Vickers. His book draws on insider accounts to examine the period after Philip stepped back from public duties in August 2017, when he moved to Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk while Queen Elizabeth II remained primarily at Buckingham Palace and later Windsor Castle. It also details Philip's declining health, including a diagnosis of inoperable pancreatic cancer in 2013 and multiple heart procedures, as well as his and Elizabeth's reunion during the COVID-19 pandemic when they entered strict isolation together at Windsor.

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The Reality of a Quiet Separation

Source: MEGA Royal historian Hugo Vickers detailed the couple's living arrangements.

A royal source said: "The phrase 'in a sense, they had separated' in Hugo's book captures a reality that had quietly developed over time – their lives had become increasingly independent even while their bond remained intact." The source added: "It was not a formal split, but more a reflection of how they chose to live in later life, with Philip retreating to Wood Farm and the Queen continuing her duties elsewhere." Another insider said: "There has long been an understanding within royal circles that their relationship evolved into something more distant in practical terms, even if emotionally they remained connected." Hugo wrote: "The Queen let the Duke do exactly as he pleased. He was at his happiest at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate."

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Philip's Quiet Life at Wood Farm Revealed

Source: MEGA The Duke of Edinburgh moved to Wood Farm after his retirement.

He added Philip spent his time reading, painting and carriage driving, often in the company of his friend Penelope Knatchbull. Hugo added: "He enjoyed his carriage-driving, read voraciously and painted a little." He also said: "From time to time, the Queen went up by train to Norfolk to stay the weekend. Once again, she gave him a loose rein. In a sense, they had separated." The book suggests this arrangement reflected both Philip's desire for a quieter life and Elizabeth's ongoing commitment to her constitutional role. While he lived largely independently, she continued her schedule of state duties, maintaining separate residences for much of the time.

Final Days, Covid Reunion and Queen's Reflections

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Source: MEGA The Queen expressed frustration after Philip passed away.