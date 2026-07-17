EXCLUSIVE: How Queen Elizabeth Literally Silenced Princess Kate — 'She Gabbed Far Too Much When She Joined The Firm'

Kate, 44, married Prince William , also 44, in 2011 and has since become one of the monarchy's most recognizable working royals, regularly representing the Crown at state occasions, overseas tours, and community engagements.

Princess Kate may now be regarded as one of the royal family's most polished public figures, but palace insiders have told RadarOnline.com that Queen Elizabeth would quietly encourage the future Princess of Wales to rein in her lengthy conversations with well-wishers after she joined the firm.

Princess Kate has become one of the royal family’s most recognizable members.

But those close to the family say that mastering the pace of public engagements required a gentle lesson from the late Queen Elizabeth, who believed efficiency was essential during walkabouts.

From appearances at the traditional Trooping the Colour ceremony to the royal family's annual Christmas Day walk to church at Sandringham, she has become known for her calm confidence and effortless command of royal protocol.

Another royal insider noted: "There was never any suggestion that Kate should become less friendly. The message was simply that a royal walkabout is carefully timed. If you spend too long with one person, dozens of others miss out. It became one of the first lessons she learned after joining the family."

"It wasn't criticism – it was practical advice to essentially 'shut up a bit more' from someone who had perfected the role. Basically, Kate gabbed too much when she first joined the royals."

One palace source claimed: "Queen Elizabeth always believed every member of the public deserved attention, but she also knew hundreds of people could be waiting. Kate's natural warmth sometimes meant conversations lasted much longer than scheduled, so she was encouraged to keep moving.

Kate herself acknowledged her habit during an interview marking the Queen's 90th birthday, when she reflected on her earliest solo engagement with the late monarch.

She said, "The most memorable engagement for me, I suppose, was an away day to Leicester, and I went without William, so I was rather apprehensive about that.

"I think there is a real art to walkabouts. Everyone teases me in the family that I spend far too long chatting, so I think I've still got to learn a little bit more and pick up a few more tips, I suppose."

Royal observers said those comments highlighted how quickly Kate recognized the demands of royal life and adapted her approach under the guidance of senior members of the family.

Another palace source claimed of the comments: "The Queen appreciated that Kate genuinely enjoyed meeting people. What impressed her most was Kate's willingness to listen, learn, and quietly refine her approach without losing the warmth that made those conversations so memorable – and you can see the effect of the Queen's advice now in the way Kate treats her walkabouts."