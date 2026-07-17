Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Princess Kate
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: How Queen Elizabeth Literally Silenced Princess Kate — 'She Gabbed Far Too Much When She Joined The Firm'

Photo of Princess Kate and Queen Elizabeth
Source: MEGA

Queen Elizabeth had some tough advice for Princess Kate.

July 16 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Princess Kate may now be regarded as one of the royal family's most polished public figures, but palace insiders have told RadarOnline.com that Queen Elizabeth would quietly encourage the future Princess of Wales to rein in her lengthy conversations with well-wishers after she joined the firm.

Kate, 44, married Prince William, also 44, in 2011 and has since become one of the monarchy's most recognizable working royals, regularly representing the Crown at state occasions, overseas tours, and community engagements.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Princess Kate
Source: MEGA

Princess Kate has become one of the royal family’s most recognizable members.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google

From appearances at the traditional Trooping the Colour ceremony to the royal family's annual Christmas Day walk to church at Sandringham, she has become known for her calm confidence and effortless command of royal protocol.

But those close to the family say that mastering the pace of public engagements required a gentle lesson from the late Queen Elizabeth, who believed efficiency was essential during walkabouts.

Article continues below advertisement

The Royal Habit Princess Kate Had to Break

Photo of Princess Kate
Source: MEGA

The young royal adjusted her pacing after receiving gentle advice.

One palace source claimed: "Queen Elizabeth always believed every member of the public deserved attention, but she also knew hundreds of people could be waiting. Kate's natural warmth sometimes meant conversations lasted much longer than scheduled, so she was encouraged to keep moving.

"It wasn't criticism – it was practical advice to essentially 'shut up a bit more' from someone who had perfected the role. Basically, Kate gabbed too much when she first joined the royals."

Another royal insider noted: "There was never any suggestion that Kate should become less friendly. The message was simply that a royal walkabout is carefully timed. If you spend too long with one person, dozens of others miss out. It became one of the first lessons she learned after joining the family."

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Princess Kate's Secret Struggle on Walkabouts

Photo of Princess Kate
Source: MEGA

Princess Kate admitted her family teased her for chatting too long with fans.

Kate herself acknowledged her habit during an interview marking the Queen's 90th birthday, when she reflected on her earliest solo engagement with the late monarch.

She said, "The most memorable engagement for me, I suppose, was an away day to Leicester, and I went without William, so I was rather apprehensive about that.

"I think there is a real art to walkabouts. Everyone teases me in the family that I spend far too long chatting, so I think I've still got to learn a little bit more and pick up a few more tips, I suppose."

Royal observers said those comments highlighted how quickly Kate recognized the demands of royal life and adapted her approach under the guidance of senior members of the family.

Another palace source claimed of the comments: "The Queen appreciated that Kate genuinely enjoyed meeting people. What impressed her most was Kate's willingness to listen, learn, and quietly refine her approach without losing the warmth that made those conversations so memorable – and you can see the effect of the Queen's advice now in the way Kate treats her walkabouts."

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Split photos of Princess Diana and Prince Harry

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry Accused of Filming Family Visit to Princess Diana's Grave 'For Upcoming Documentary on Her Passing'

Timothy Busfield pleaded not guilty.

EXCLUSIVE: Timothy Busfield Claims He Possesses a Video of Child Accusers Saying He 'Never Touched Them' During Grand Jury Testimony

Princess Anne's Secret Royal Walkabout Trick

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Princess Anne
Source: MEGA

Princess Anne shared her own structured walkabout techniques.

The challenge of balancing meaningful conversations with demanding schedules has long been familiar to experienced royals.

Princess Anne, 75, widely regarded as one of the monarchy's hardest-working members, has previously spoken about her own technique for ensuring engagements run smoothly.

During a 1985 interview, Anne explained she relies on a simple conversational routine when meeting large numbers of people.

She said: "It's rather like market research. You can ask everybody, literally everybody, the same questions.

"Like you have three questions for that afternoon, and you ask everybody the same questions. And with any luck, it shortens the time involved... doesn't always happen."

Palace insiders claiim Kate has since developed her own balance between efficiency and genuine connection, combining the late Queen's emphasis on discipline with the approachable style that has become a defining feature of her public role, while continuing to draw on lessons learned during those early years as she took her place within the royal family.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.