Queen Camilla's Pledge: Devoted Royal to 'Step Up' Public Duties as Cancer-Stricken Charles Focuses on Recovery

His Majesty was advised by doctors to hold off from public-facing engagements while undergoing a schedule of regular treatments. In the meantime, he will continue doing State business and paperwork while focusing on his recovery.

Camilla as well as the heir to the throne, Prince William, are now getting in gear to take more on their plates in the form of public engagements, according to a report from Express. Charles' younger son, Prince Harry, will soon be on a flight to the UK.

A devoted Camilla was by Charles' side when he left last Monday for a three-day hospital visit, during which she stopped by every day.