Queen Camilla's Pledge: Devoted Royal to 'Step Up' Public Duties as Cancer-Stricken Charles Focuses on Recovery
Queen Camilla plans to tend to King Charles and step up her royal duties amid the monarch's health crisis, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The type of cancer Charles is facing has not been disclosed, although Buckingham Palace announced that it was discovered during his recent hospital procedure for a benign prostate enlargement.
His Majesty was advised by doctors to hold off from public-facing engagements while undergoing a schedule of regular treatments. In the meantime, he will continue doing State business and paperwork while focusing on his recovery.
Camilla as well as the heir to the throne, Prince William, are now getting in gear to take more on their plates in the form of public engagements, according to a report from Express. Charles' younger son, Prince Harry, will soon be on a flight to the UK.
A devoted Camilla was by Charles' side when he left last Monday for a three-day hospital visit, during which she stopped by every day.
"She is his rock, and I can't actually emphasize that enough. She is somebody who is completely loyal, and she isn't somebody who has huge highs and lows," Camilla's younger sister, Annabel Elliot, previously said about her sibling's relationship with the monarch in the BBC documentary Charles III: The Coronation Year.
If Camilla outlives Charles, she would take on the title "Queen Dowager," which essentially means "the widow of a king."
However, it appears both Camilla and Charles are remaining optimistic that he will overcome his health battle.
William, for his part, had recently stepped back to help care for his wife, Kate Middleton, after she had abdominal surgery. Kensington Palace said it was unlikely the Princess of Wales would "return to public duties until after Easter."
In the case the King becomes completely unable to carry out his duties in the coming weeks, there is a possibility his powers can be withdrawn and assumed by a regent — William.
RadarOnline.com learned that William is said to be "panicked" yet prepared to assume the throne should that day come in the near future.
Over the weekend, Charles and Camilla gleefully waved to onlookers as they walked to St. Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham Estate. The King appeared to be healthy and happy.
"The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure," according to a statement from Buckingham Palace. "He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible."