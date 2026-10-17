EXCLUSIVE: Why Queen Camilla Was 'Terrified' of Marrying King Charles

The Queen, 79, married Charles, now 77, on April 9, 2005, following a turbulent 35-year romance that managed to survive their marriages to other partners, public hostility and the death of Princess Diana.

Despite their enduring relationship, Camilla is said to have resisted becoming Charles' wife, apparently believing the demands of royal duty would overwhelm her comfortable private existence.

A palace source claimed to Radar: "The extraordinary thing about Camilla's reluctance to marry Charles is that it was never necessarily about doubting her feelings for him. The problem was everything that came with becoming his wife. She understood that marrying the future king meant surrendering a degree of personal freedom that she had spent her entire adult life taking for granted, and that left her terrified.

"Camilla had seen firsthand what royal life could do to somebody, particularly through the very public collapse of Charles' marriage to Diana. She knew that becoming his wife would mean living under extraordinary scrutiny, with every appearance, decision, and personal relationship subjected to intense examination."

The insider added, "There's an enormous difference between being the woman Charles loves and becoming the woman expected to stand beside him at hundreds of official engagements. Camilla was comfortable with the former, but the latter represented a completely different existence. She wasn't somebody who naturally enjoyed the spotlight or the endless ceremonial obligations that accompanied royal life.

"Charles was accustomed to a world governed by timetables, protocol and an almost relentless sense of duty. Camilla's personality was considerably more relaxed. She enjoyed her independence, her friends and the ability to organize her life without having every hour dictated by an official schedule. Marriage threatened to change all of that.