EXCLUSIVE: Queen Camilla 'Pushed King Charles to Put Sussexes in Their Place'

The King subsequently directed that formal guidance be issued this week, reiterating the Sussexes remain non-working royals and undertake their activities privately.

A royal source claimed: "Camilla understands better than most how quickly perceptions around the monarchy can become complicated, and she was determined that Harry and Meghan's return should not be interpreted as the beginning of some gradual restoration of their former positions. Her feeling was that everyone – the Sussexes, officials and the public – needed absolute clarity from the outset."

The insider added: "The Queen's influence with Charles should never be underestimated. She is somebody whose judgment he trusts enormously, particularly when difficult family questions risk becoming institutional problems. Camilla believed allowing uncertainty to linger would simply store up a much bigger confrontation later."

Another source suggested: "This was not about preventing Charles from having a relationship with his son or grandchildren. The distinction Camilla was concerned about was between the private family and the public monarchy. Harry can be the King's son without representing the King, and Meghan can pursue charitable or commercial projects without those activities acquiring royal status simply because they are living in Britain again."