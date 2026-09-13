EXCLUSIVE: Queen Camilla 'Pushed King Charles to Put Sussexes in Their Place'
Sept. 13 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Queen Camilla is said to have "pushed" King Charles to draw an unmistakable line under Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal ambitions after becoming concerned their shock return to Britain could blur the boundaries between the Sussexes and the monarchy, sources have told RadarOnline.com.
Camilla, 79, is said to have strongly encouraged Charles, 77, to leave no room for confusion over Harry, 41, and Markle's position after they returned from California with Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, last month.
Queen Camilla Forced King Charles to Block Prince Harry?
The King subsequently directed that formal guidance be issued this week, reiterating the Sussexes remain non-working royals and undertake their activities privately.
A royal source claimed: "Camilla understands better than most how quickly perceptions around the monarchy can become complicated, and she was determined that Harry and Meghan's return should not be interpreted as the beginning of some gradual restoration of their former positions. Her feeling was that everyone – the Sussexes, officials and the public – needed absolute clarity from the outset."
The insider added: "The Queen's influence with Charles should never be underestimated. She is somebody whose judgment he trusts enormously, particularly when difficult family questions risk becoming institutional problems. Camilla believed allowing uncertainty to linger would simply store up a much bigger confrontation later."
Another source suggested: "This was not about preventing Charles from having a relationship with his son or grandchildren. The distinction Camilla was concerned about was between the private family and the public monarchy. Harry can be the King's son without representing the King, and Meghan can pursue charitable or commercial projects without those activities acquiring royal status simply because they are living in Britain again."
Inside the Secret Palace Warning Letter
Harry and Markle returned to Britain on August 26 after six years based in the United States, relocating with their children for an extended period while Archie and Lilibet begin school in the UK.
The move did not alter the arrangement established when they stepped away from royal duties in 2020.
Charles subsequently instructed Lord Benyon, the Lord Chamberlain, to circulate guidance to government departments, military offices and Lord Lieutenants after requests for clarification about how the Sussexes should be treated.
'We Were a Little Surprised'
The letter reaffirmed Harry and Markle are not working members of the Royal Family, that their HRH styles remain in abeyance, and that their charitable activities are undertaken independently.
It described their position as being "akin to private citizens with commercial and charitable interests."
The Sussexes expressed surprise over how the correspondence was handled.
Their spokesman said: "We were a little surprised not to have been told about this in advance."
Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Secret Cotswolds Move
The intervention came as Harry and Markle prepared for a more visible life in Britain, raising questions about how their independent public appearances would be distinguished from official royal engagements.
Charles is understood to welcome having his son and grandchildren geographically closer in a private family capacity, but his formal guidance makes clear that reconciliation would not amount to reinstatement as working royals.
For Camilla, sources claim, preserving precisely that distinction was crucial as the Sussexes began their new life back in Britain.
Meanwhile, Harry's relationship with Prince William has been strained since the Sussexes left royal duties, with the brothers once having shared a close personal and working relationship.
Harry and Markle have not publicly explained their reasons for returning permanently to Britain.