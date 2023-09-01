Mysterious Death of Putin Critic Who Died in Washington, D.C. Last Year Called Back Into Question After Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Suspected Assassination
The mysterious death of a Vladimir Putin critic in Washington, D.C. last year was recently called back into question following the suspected assassination of Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, RadarOnline.com can report.
As RadarOnline.com reported at the time, a 52-year-old Russian-born U.S. citizen named Dan Rapoport was declared dead on August 14, 2022, after his body mysteriously plunged from a nine-story luxury apartment building.
According to Politico, Rapoport’s death was called back into question last week after Putin’s mercenary chief-turned-enemy died in a sudden and equally mysterious plane crash outside Moscow on August 23.
Although Washington, D.C. police suspected that Rapoport died by suicide, the 52-year-old Putin critic’s closest friends claimed that “something” about his death didn’t “add up.”
Rapoport’s friends also questioned the Washington, D.C. law enforcement’s investigation into Rapoport’s death.
“There’s something here that doesn’t add up for me,” Jason Smart, a Ukraine-based American political consultant who was close with Rapoport, told Politico. “Those who knew him – I’ve talked to a lot of venture capitalists – nobody is convinced he just up and decided to jump.”
“The main thing that’s happened is something that hasn’t happened: It’s that the law enforcement authorities in Washington, D.C. have not come up with anything more conclusive about what took place,” added Bill Browder, another longtime associate to the deceased.
“This is a very serious issue,” Browder continued. “He’s an American citizen who was an enemy of Vladimir Putin who came to an untimely death. That warrants a serious investigation.”
Meanwhile, other individuals who were close to Rapoport before his mysterious death directly suggested that the pro-Ukraine businessman was assassinated for his anti-Putin beliefs and rhetoric.
Others agreed that it was possible Rapoport took his own life due to his "character" and the “pressures” he was facing at the time.
“Given Dan’s character and the pressures that he was under, either of the explanations could be true,” David Satter, a former Moscow correspondent-turned-Wall Street Journal contributor, told Politico.
“But my feeling about it is that there is a serious possibility that he was the victim of an assassination, or at least it cannot be ruled out,” he added. “Even the possibility that they’re carrying out these crimes here in the capital of the U.S. is something that warrants the highest level of attention.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Rapoport fell to his death from an M Street luxury apartment building in August 2022. He was found shortly after with a broken cell phone, headphones, and more than $2,500 – but no wallet.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined in November 2022 that Rapoport died from “multiple blunt force injuries due to fall from height.” His manner of death was ruled as “undetermined.”
The investigation into Rapoport’s August 2022 death remains open but it is not currently ongoing.
“At this time, there is no ongoing investigation into this death,” a public affairs specialist for the city told Politico in January.