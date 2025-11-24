EXCLUSIVE: Putin's Assassination Attempt Panic — Dictator Survives Nerve-agent Attack Just Weeks Before Planned Peace Talks With Trump
Nov. 24 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Just weeks before a scheduled sit-down with President Donald Trump to end the Ukraine war, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin survived a secret Kremlin attempt to take him out with a deadly nerve toxin, intelligence sources told RadarOnline.com in an explosive world exclusive.
Shaken to the core and lucky to survive, the power-crazed Putin ordered brutal reprisals against anyone he remotely suspected was involved in the plot, and ordered the secret executions of military officials, bureaucrats and oligarchs "regardless of proof," says an expert linked to America's spy services.
Putin Has 'A Target On His Back'
Now, the twisted tyrant has become "increasingly paranoid and delusional," according to the intelligence pro, who revealed even Putin's closest and most trusted aides are walking on eggshells, fearing he'll point the finger of death at them.
"Putin still has a target on his back – despite the failed assassination attempt," said an intelligence source. "The cabal was composed of oligarchs, mid-level military advisors and senior spies who weren't happy with the state of the Russian economy even before it went off a cliff after the [Ukraine] invasion.
"They knew Putin was hell-bent on war and that his delusions of grandeur would endanger all their fortunes."
The assassination mastermind – a billionaire businessman with ties to banking, oil and high tech – managed to slip through Putin's intelligence dragnet and is now in Western Europe under the protection of French foreign spy service DGSE, claimed the expert.
According to the specialist, DGSE agents were told Kremlin conspirators decided to take out martial-arts expert Putin by coating a sleeve of his judo attire with the nerve agent Novichok – the chemical weapon of choice for Russian agents, and which was used on prominent opposition leader Alexei Navalny in August 2020.
Navalny barely survived, but eventually died in February 2024 at age 47 while caged in an Arctic gulag.
The Putin assassination plot, however, went awry when the dictator's now-dead workout partner put on the poisoned judo "gi," or outfit, instead of the intended target.
Inside The Plot
The assassination plot came as a meeting between Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy degenerated into a scheduled peace summit in Budapest.
While Trump threatens to supply the Ukrainians with long-range Tomahawk missiles, the Kremlin is rejecting calls for a ceasefire, claiming it will give Zelenskyy's hardened warriors a chance to regroup and rearm.
Experts believe that more attacks on Putin are in the planning stages, with Russian mobsters helping military turncoats and powerful businessmen carry out the hit.
This is not the first time the evil strongman has dodged attempted assassinations.
Back in May, Russia's military reported that Putin's helicopter was the target of Ukrainian drone strikes in the Kursk region, but the robotic weapon was intercepted and destroyed before it could reach the president's flight path.
Three months earlier, one of Putin's limousines exploded and caught fire in Moscow in what is being described as a foiled assassination attempt that left the Russian tyrant so shaken that he reportedly has resorted to frisking soldiers around him for hidden weapons and explosives, and hiring his own security force.
"The oligarchs – and the mob – are fed up with Putin," said a source. "They helped put him in power, but now he's cutting into their profits – and they want him eliminated."