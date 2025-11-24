EXCLUSIVE: Putin's Assassination Attempt Panic — Dictator Survives Nerve-agent Attack Just Weeks Before Planned Peace Talks With Trump

Now, the twisted tyrant has become "increasingly paranoid and delusional," according to the intelligence pro, who revealed even Putin's closest and most trusted aides are walking on eggshells, fearing he'll point the finger of death at them.

"Putin still has a target on his back – despite the failed assassination attempt," said an intelligence source. "The cabal was composed of oligarchs, mid-level military advisors and senior spies who weren't happy with the state of the Russian economy even before it went off a cliff after the [Ukraine] invasion.

"They knew Putin was hell-bent on war and that his delusions of grandeur would endanger all their fortunes."

The assassination mastermind – a billionaire businessman with ties to banking, oil and high tech – managed to slip through Putin's intelligence dragnet and is now in Western Europe under the protection of French foreign spy service DGSE, claimed the expert.