Proud Boys Rioter Who Vanished Before Sentencing Found Unconscious in Florida Home by FBI
Christopher Worrell, a Proud Boy Jan. 6 rioter who disappeared before his sentencing last month, has been found unconscious by FBI agents at his home, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Worrell, 52, of Naples, Florida, was taken to a hospital where he remained on Friday, according to the FBI's Tampa office. The FBI did not provide further details about his condition.
According to Daily Mail, Worrell had been under house arrest and vanished just days before his sentencing in Washington last month.
Prosecutors had been seeking 14 years in prison for Worrell on convictions for assault, obstruction of Congress, and other offenses.
The FBI said agents quickly surrounded and entered Worrell's home on Thursday after he returned. They found him unconscious and immediately provided medical attention. Agents also reportedly discovered night-vision goggles, $4,000 in cash, and survivalist gear in his home.
Worrell was part of the mob storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, as Congress was certifying Joe Biden's presidential victory. He was found guilty of pepper spraying police officers during the riot.
Prosecutors say he lied on the witness stand at trial, claiming he was spraying other rioters instead. The judge called that claim "preposterous."
Worrell's attorney, William Shipley, has not yet commented on the situation.
Over three dozen people charged in the siege have been identified as leaders, members, or associates of the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group.
Former Proud Boys national chairman Enrique Tarrio was sentenced earlier this month to 22 years in prison, the longest sentence handed down for his involvement in the Jan. 6 attack.
Tarrio and three Proud Boys associates were convicted of seditious conspiracy and other crimes for their alleged plot to stop the transfer of power from Donald Trump to President Biden.
More than 1,100 people have been charged with federal crimes in connection with the Jan. 6 riot.
Approximately two-thirds of those charged have received prison sentences, according to an Associated Press review of court records.
The discovery of Worrell unconscious at his home raises questions about his physical well-being and the potential impact it could have on his sentencing. It remains to be seen how this development will affect the ongoing legal proceedings related to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.