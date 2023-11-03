Priscilla Presley's Son Says Mom Doesn't Like Tom Cruise 'Very Much,' Denies Rumor She 'Saved' His Career
Priscilla Presley's son shared with Marco Garibaldi shut down a rumor that she saved Tom Cruise's film career back in 2006, scoffing at the claims in a new interview.
Navarone Garibaldi Garcia shed light on the anecdote while speaking with Aaron Smith-Levin about her secret departure from Scientology and more, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Smith-Levin brought up how Viacom's then-chairman, Sumner M. Redstone, announced Paramount Pictures was ending its 14-year relationship with the actor's production company nearly three decades ago, noting he heard that Priscilla worked behind-the-scenes to get Cruise back in Hollywood's good graces.
"As much as we like him personally, we thought it was wrong to renew his deal," Redstone had told The Wall Street Journal in a statement as they parted ways. "His recent conduct has not been acceptable to Paramount."
The host explained how Redstone and Paramount were distancing themselves from Cruise over his "antics." At the time, Cruise's reps denied the firing, claiming he had already lined up $100 million in financing to produce movies on their own.
Smith-Levin said word on the street is that Priscilla helped save Cruise's career, which has continued to be on the rise in the years since.
Navarone said the claim she saved his career was baseless, coughing while uttering under his breath, "I don't think my mom likes Tom Cruise very much."
Smith-Levin explained that it was claimed to be for church head David Miscavige, but Navarone said, "I don't think she likes Dave either."
Priscilla has not confirmed or denied his fresh claims.
During the same interview, Navarone said that his mother left Scientology between 2012-2013 after her daughter and his late half-sister, Lisa Marie, had a showdown with Miscavige in Florida.
The interaction was claimed to happen after Lisa Marie allegedly tried to confront the religious group's leader over allegations involving his own father.
"That's a bald-faced lie by those seeking to exploit this tragic event. It never happened — PERIOD," the organization fired back in January.
A rep for Priscilla denied that she left Scientology in 2017, which shocked her son.
"I think she might be a little bit afraid [of the church's reaction]," he theorized. During her time as a Scientologist, "She was treated as a very high-profile member."
Navarone, for his part, said he had never been declared a suppressive person by Scientology.
When asked about his current relationship with Priscilla, Navarone told Smith-Levin he loves her and they are "really, really, really close."
Navarone also said she never tried to stop him from doing the interview.