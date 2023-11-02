'Never Going Back': Priscilla Presley Secretly Left Scientology After Late Lisa Marie's Showdown With Church Head David Miscavige, Son Claims
Priscilla Presley secretly left the Church of Scientology more than a decade ago in solidarity with late daughter Lisa Marie following an alleged showdown with David Miscavige, RadarOnline.com has learned from her son's bombshell interview.
Navarone Garibaldi Garcia, Priscilla's son and Lisa Marie's half-brother, revealed her shock exit in a video chat with the podcast Growing Up In Scientology.
During the interview, Navarone claimed his mom made her decision after Lisa Marie's rumored exchange with the Church head in Clearwater, Florida, back in 2012.
He said she has been "done" since then.
"I think the second my sister left the office, she called my mom, and said, 'Mom I just did this, we're out. We're never going back," Navarone shared. He recalled having a family meeting that same night at his grandparents' house when they told him that.
RadarOnline.com previously learned the showdown happened after Lisa Marie allegedly tried to confront the religious group's leader over explosive allegations about his own father. It was reported to take place in 2014, but Navarone believed it was 2012-2013.
"That's a bald-faced lie by those seeking to exploit this tragic event. It never happened — PERIOD," the organization said in response this January.
It seems there was no love lost with Lisa as she reportedly told Scientology critic Tony Ortega years before her death that "Dave was a good friend of mine. Now he's f------ Hitler."
Host Aaron Smith-Levin pointed out that a rep for Priscilla denied that she left Scientology in 2017, which took Navarone by surprise. "Has she?"
"I think she might be a little bit afraid [of the church]," he speculated, noting she is "cautious" when it comes to speaking out about personal matters, perhaps especially this one.
Navarone said he has never been declared an SP [suppressive person], adding that he only went when his sister and everyone was still involved. He said the church likely sensed that he wasn't onboard with the religion.
As for his current relationship with Priscilla, Navarone said he loves her and they are "really, really, really close."
Navarone revealed he told his mom about his interview and she said, "Oh, really?" He claimed that she made a funny expression but never objected to the interview.
He disclosed to Smith-Levin that Priscilla did tell him that she never had a problem with it, clarifying that he meant Scientology. "She was treated as a very high-profile member."
"I really don't want her to be associated with it," Navarone shared during his appearance.
He also claimed that Priscilla wasn't as into the church once Miscavige came on board, speculating that she may have met founder L. Ron Hubbard once.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to the Church of Scientology for comment.