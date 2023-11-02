'Never Going Back': Priscilla Presley Secretly Left Scientology After Late Lisa Marie's Showdown With Church Head David Miscavige, Son Claims

Priscilla Presley secretly left the Church of Scientology more than a decade ago in solidarity with late daughter Lisa Marie following an alleged showdown with David Miscavige, RadarOnline.com has learned from her son's bombshell interview.

Navarone Garibaldi Garcia, Priscilla's son and Lisa Marie's half-brother, revealed her shock exit in a video chat with the podcast Growing Up In Scientology.

During the interview, Navarone claimed his mom made her decision after Lisa Marie's rumored exchange with the Church head in Clearwater, Florida, back in 2012.