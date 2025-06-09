WATCH: Leaked Priscilla Presley Video Throws Grenade into Her 'Elder-Abuse' Money War — With Critics Saying it Proves She Wasn't 'Duped' Into Signing 'Unconscionable' Contracts
A leaked Priscilla Presley video has just thrown a massive grenade into her "elder-abuse" money war.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the clip was filmed while the iconic star was allegedly signing the documents that are at the center of a nasty legal battle, and critics are claiming it "proves" she wasn't "duped" into signing them.
The Bombshell Lawsuits
In July 2024, Priscilla filed a lawsuit and claimed memorabilia dealer Brigitte Kruse convinced her to sign over as much as 80 percent of her earnings in a predatory deal, which ended up being more than $1 million.
The lawsuit accused Kruse and collaborators "prey[ed] on an older woman by gaining her trust, isolating her from the most important people in her life, and dup[ed] her into believing that they would take care of her — personally and financially — while their real goal was to drain her of every last penny she had."
According to the lawsuit, Presley claimed Kruse was a "con artist and pathological liar" who "meticulously" manipulated her.
However, in September 2023, Kruse claimed in a breach of contract lawsuit, which was filed against Presley, that she oversaw the star's affairs, and at one point, she alleged Presley was about "60 days away from financial collapse" and owed $700,000 in unpaid taxes.
According to Presley's lawsuit, she claimed she met Kruse back in 2021 and worked her way into getting close to the star by allegedly sending a handful of texts explaining "how much she loved and admired her."
The 80-year-old's lawsuit also claimed how Kruse and co-conspirators convinced her that the prior advisors were "either deceitful or incompetent" and making "massive payments ... to themselves from Presley’s bank accounts."
Video Proof?
As the legal nightmare continues, a new video, which is around 28 minutes, has been released and gives fans an insider look at what really happened between the ladies.
During the meeting, Presley noticed the stack of papers and, while patting her Florida lawyer Lynn Walker Wright's arm, said: "Jeez, it’s a lot of paperwork. I’m glad I didn’t have to sit here and read it. I’m glad you read it."
However, according to Presley's lawsuit, Walker Wright allegedly failed to advise her of potential downsides, including that the agreements gave her only minority interests in everything – in some cases, only 20 percent.
As seen in the video, which started with Presley stating the two were "going over some documents," Walker Wright asked the star: "Mrs. Presley, has anyone tried to twist your arm or [is anyone] in any way unduly influencing you into making any decisions that we’re going to have you sign off on today?"
Presley responded in the clip, which was allegedly filmed at Kruse’s Florida residence: "No, not at all."
In the leaked clip, Walker Wright explained how Kruse and Barbara Iversen, Presley’s cousin, are replacing Presley’s former business manager, Barry Siegel.
The lawyer asked the reason behind Presley's decision, before the star responded: "I believe in them. And I trust them, and they know a lot about my business."
Walker Wright also pointed out the handful of "witnesses" who were in the room during the document signing process before she and Presley started discussing President Donald Trump.
While Presley shared more details about her night meeting the Trump family, Walker Wright assured the star the footage "won't be going anywhere."
Fan Reaction
After the video was leaked, many fans of the iconic star took to the comments section to share their thoughts – and not many of them were favoring Presley.
One wrote in the comments section on YouTube: "Doesn't look like elder abuse to me."
Another claimed: "Priscilla has always been a liar it’s just taken this long for people to see it."
A third alleged: "She knew what was going on. No elder abuse here. Priscilla is a liar!!!"