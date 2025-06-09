WATCH: Leaked Priscilla Presley Video Throws Grenade into Her 'Elder-Abuse' Money War — With Critics Saying it Proves She Wasn't 'Duped' Into Signing 'Unconscionable' Contracts

In July 2024, Priscilla filed a lawsuit and claimed memorabilia dealer Brigitte Kruse convinced her to sign over as much as 80 percent of her earnings in a predatory deal, which ended up being more than $1 million.

The lawsuit accused Kruse and collaborators "prey[ed] on an older woman by gaining her trust, isolating her from the most important people in her life, and dup[ed] her into believing that they would take care of her — personally and financially — while their real goal was to drain her of every last penny she had."

According to the lawsuit, Presley claimed Kruse was a "con artist and pathological liar" who "meticulously" manipulated her.

However, in September 2023, Kruse claimed in a breach of contract lawsuit, which was filed against Presley, that she oversaw the star's affairs, and at one point, she alleged Presley was about "60 days away from financial collapse" and owed $700,000 in unpaid taxes.