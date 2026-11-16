EXCLUSIVE: Priscilla Presley Fights to Erase Dozens of Explosive Allegations From Court Records — as Dispute Over Elvis' Empire Intensifies
Nov. 16 2026, Published 4:31 p.m. ET
Priscilla Presley is fighting to remove dozens of explosive allegations from a bitter legal battle with her former business partners, as a California court prepares to weigh accusations involving millions of dollars, disputed business deals and the Presley family empire, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to court documents obtained by Radar, the 81-year-old Elvis Presley widow is seeking to strike roughly 30 paragraphs, more than 40 exhibits and several footnotes from an amended cross-complaint filed by former business associates Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko.
The dispute is scheduled for a hearing on Monday, November 16, before Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Mark H. Epstein.
Explosive Allegations Under Fire
Presley's legal team argues the challenged material is irrelevant, prejudicial and intended to generate publicity, according to a November 2 opposition filing submitted by attorney Jordan Matthews.
Kruse and Fialko, however, insist the allegations are central to their claims of fraud, financial misconduct and interference with business agreements.
Their attorneys argue the disputed material cannot simply be removed because Presley considers it damaging to her reputation.
The filing states: "A motion to strike is not a device for editing a pleading down to the version a defendant wishes had been filed."
The plaintiffs also argue that allegations concerning Presley's relationship with her late daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, are relevant because they were allegedly tasked with managing family disputes that affected the value of Presley's brand.
$13Million Presley Name Dispute
The financial accusations are equally explosive.
Kruse and Fialko allege Presley represented that she controlled the rights to commercially exploit her name, image and likeness while failing to disclose that she had previously sold rights involving the Presley name for more than $13million.
They claim they relied on those representations when investing money into business ventures intended to rebuild and expand her brand.
The filings also allege Presley concealed approximately $700,000 in tax liabilities while seeking financial assistance from her business partners.
According to the opposition, the alleged concealment helped induce Kruse and Fialko to invest in the ventures and provide Presley with approximately $45,000 per month.
Former Partners Claim Financial Betrayal
The former associates further accuse Presley of withdrawing company funds from Florida bank accounts without authorization and closing those accounts.
They also allege she began independently exploiting her name and likeness through commercial appearances and merchandising after severing ties with them. Presley and two associated companies are separately challenging 14 causes of action through a demurrer, arguing that the disputed claims are legally insufficient.
Kruse and Fialko are urging the court to reject that challenge and allow their allegations to proceed.
Court Showdown Over Presley Empire
The case involves 21 causes of action in the amended cross-complaint, including fraud, conversion, alleged labor violations and disputes over commercial rights.
Kruse and Fialko are also seeking punitive damages, arguing Presley's alleged conduct was intentional and financially harmful.
Their attorney maintains the disputed allegations are necessary to establish the basis for those claims. The court must now determine whether the challenged allegations and legal claims can remain in the lawsuit.
The accusations remain disputed, and no finding of wrongdoing is established by the opposition filings.