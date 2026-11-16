Priscilla Presley is fighting to remove dozens of explosive allegations from a bitter legal battle with her former business partners, as a California court prepares to weigh accusations involving millions of dollars, disputed business deals and the Presley family empire, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, the 81-year-old Elvis Presley widow is seeking to strike roughly 30 paragraphs, more than 40 exhibits and several footnotes from an amended cross-complaint filed by former business associates Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko.

The dispute is scheduled for a hearing on Monday, November 16, before Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Mark H. Epstein.