EXCLUSIVE: Priscilla Presley Confesses Elvis is Always on Her Mind — As She Obsessively Listens to His Music

During a Pottstown, Pa., stop on her Priscilla Presley Talk Tour, the 80-year-old actress told fans the songs continue to move her deeply.

"I listen to Elvis at home," she said. "But they all make me sad."

Priscilla first met Elvis at 14 and married him in 1967.

Though they divorced in 1973, their bond remained strong until his death in 1977 at age 42.