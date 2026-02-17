EXCLUSIVE: Priscilla Presley Confesses Elvis is Always on Her Mind — As She Obsessively Listens to His Music
Feb. 17 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Always on her mind… Priscilla Presley admitted she still listens to Elvis Presley's music – though the memories are bittersweet, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Priscilla Presley Says Elvis Songs Still Make Her Sad
During a Pottstown, Pa., stop on her Priscilla Presley Talk Tour, the 80-year-old actress told fans the songs continue to move her deeply.
"I listen to Elvis at home," she said. "But they all make me sad."
Priscilla first met Elvis at 14 and married him in 1967.
Though they divorced in 1973, their bond remained strong until his death in 1977 at age 42.
Elvis Quietly Sang Dolly’s Song During Divorce Goodbye
She has previously shared that favorites like Don't, Just Pretend, I Can't Help Falling in Love and It's Now or Never still hold special meaning – the latter also being Elvis' own favorite.
Dolly Parton once revealed that when Priscilla and Elvis finalized their divorce, he quietly sang her Dolly's song I Will Always Love You, a moment Priscilla has never forgotten.