Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Priscilla Presley
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Priscilla Presley Confesses Elvis is Always on Her Mind — As She Obsessively Listens to His Music

Priscilla Presley has revealed Elvis stays always on her mind as she obsessively listens to his music daily.
Source: MEGA

Priscilla Presley has revealed Elvis stays always on her mind as she obsessively listens to his music daily.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 17 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Always on her mind… Priscilla Presley admitted she still listens to Elvis Presley's music – though the memories are bittersweet, RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Priscilla Presley Says Elvis Songs Still Make Her Sad

Article continues below advertisement
Priscilla Presley said Elvis Presley's songs like 'It's Now or Never' still make her sad as she listens to them at home.
Source: MEGA

Priscilla Presley said Elvis Presley's songs like 'It's Now or Never' still make her sad as she listens to them at home.

Article continues below advertisement

During a Pottstown, Pa., stop on her Priscilla Presley Talk Tour, the 80-year-old actress told fans the songs continue to move her deeply.

"I listen to Elvis at home," she said. "But they all make me sad."

Priscilla first met Elvis at 14 and married him in 1967.

Though they divorced in 1973, their bond remained strong until his death in 1977 at age 42.

Article continues below advertisement

Elvis Quietly Sang Dolly’s Song During Divorce Goodbye

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
They were both attending the wedding of Instagram exec Charles Porch and philanthropist Robert Denning.

EXCLUSIVE: Harry Styles Pictured Arm-in-Arm With Ghislaine Maxwell's Best Friend and Prince Andrew's Former Flame

Photo of Robert Duvall

EXCLUSIVE: Inside the Secret Torment Robert Duvall Took to the Grave at Age 95 — and His Heartbreak Over His 'Legacy' not Being 'Carried On'

Article continues below advertisement
Dolly Parton revealed Elvis sang her song 'I Will Always Love You' after finalizing his divorce from Priscilla.
Source: MEGA

Dolly Parton revealed Elvis sang her song 'I Will Always Love You' after finalizing his divorce from Priscilla.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

She has previously shared that favorites like Don't, Just Pretend, I Can't Help Falling in Love and It's Now or Never still hold special meaning – the latter also being Elvis' own favorite.

Dolly Parton once revealed that when Priscilla and Elvis finalized their divorce, he quietly sang her Dolly's song I Will Always Love You, a moment Priscilla has never forgotten.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.