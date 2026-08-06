EXCLUSIVE: Princess Kate's Verdict on Harry and Meghan Reunion Revealed
Aug. 6 2026, Published 5:30 a.m. ET
Princess Catherine is said to believe rebuilding trust with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle must come before any meaningful family reconciliation, despite King Charles welcoming the Duke and Duchess of Sussex back to Britain for a private reunion with their children.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Harry, 41, and Markle, 45, returned to the United Kingdom last month with their children Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, for the first time in four years.
'Reconciliation Has to Be Earned Through Actions'
During the visit, the family was hosted by Charles, 77, and Queen Camilla, 79, at Highgrove House, marking the first time the monarch had spent extended time with his California-based grandchildren since they stepped back from royal duties in 2020.
The reunion prompted speculation that relations within the House of Windsor could finally be improving after years of public tensions, interviews and memoirs that exposed deep divisions inside the family.
A royal source claimed: "The King has always hoped that, in time, the family could begin repairing some of the damage that has built up over recent years. But there is a clear understanding that Charles' willingness to reconnect does not automatically reflect the feelings of everyone else.
"William and Kate believe that reconciliation has to be earned through actions over time. Their verdict is that trust was broken, and rebuilding it cannot happen overnight simply because everyone has shared the same roof for a few days."
Prince William And Princess Kate Stay Cautious
The strained relationship between the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex dates back several years and intensified following Harry and Markle's decision to step away as senior working royals in 2020.
The split, widely referred to as "Megxit," was followed by the couple's interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan, and Harry's memoir Spare, all of which contained criticism of life within the royal family and allegations about private conversations and relationships.
Another palace insider claimed, "Kate has never been someone who enjoys confrontation or family feuds, and wherever possible she would rather draw a line under difficult situations and move forward.
"But she feels this was different because deeply personal family issues were played out on the world stage, leaving wounds that have not simply disappeared with the passage of time. She believes trust has to be rebuilt before any relationship can return to what it once was, and that will only happen when there is complete confidence that private conversations, family moments and personal exchanges will remain exactly that – private."
They added, "She is not opposed to reconciliation, but she does not believe forgiveness automatically erases the hurt or restores the level of trust that existed before everything became so public."
The same source added the Princess of Wales is supportive of the King's efforts to maintain contact with his younger son but believes there is a distinction between Charles' role as a father and the experiences of other members of the family.
And another insider claimed Catherine had been "deeply affected" by being drawn into the public fallout between the Sussexes and the royal household.
"She believes some of the damage caused by the years of estrangement cannot simply be overlooked," the source noted.
The latest reunion between the Sussexes and Charles comes after Harry and Markle spent several years raising Archie and Lilibet in California following their departure from royal duties.
During that period, relations with the royal family have fluctuated, with Harry attending major occasions including Queen Elizabeth II's funeral and King Charles' coronation, although opportunities for wider family reconciliation have remained limited.
Reunion Marks First Step
The visit also follows reports that Harry and Markle spent time in Portugal before traveling to Britain, where they are believed to enjoy a private vacation home. Their return to England allowed Archie and Lilibet to spend time with Charles and Camilla while also reconnecting with members of the wider royal family.
"While the King's decision to host Harry, Meghan and their children has been viewed as a significant step toward improving family relations, the royal family – especially Prince William and Kate – remain highly cautious about what could or should happen next," the source claimed.
"They believe that restoring confidence in the Sussexes to be discreet and support the family after years of public disagreements will require patience, consistency and time rather than a single reunion."