EXCLUSIVE: Princess Kate's Verdict on Harry and Meghan Reunion Revealed

The strained relationship between the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex dates back several years and intensified following Harry and Markle's decision to step away as senior working royals in 2020.

The split, widely referred to as "Megxit," was followed by the couple's interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan, and Harry's memoir Spare, all of which contained criticism of life within the royal family and allegations about private conversations and relationships.

Another palace insider claimed, "Kate has never been someone who enjoys confrontation or family feuds, and wherever possible she would rather draw a line under difficult situations and move forward.

"But she feels this was different because deeply personal family issues were played out on the world stage, leaving wounds that have not simply disappeared with the passage of time. She believes trust has to be rebuilt before any relationship can return to what it once was, and that will only happen when there is complete confidence that private conversations, family moments and personal exchanges will remain exactly that – private."

They added, "She is not opposed to reconciliation, but she does not believe forgiveness automatically erases the hurt or restores the level of trust that existed before everything became so public."