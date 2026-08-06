EXCLUSIVE: Queen Camilla Accused of Meddling in Prince Harry Reunion
Aug. 6 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET
Prince William is fuming as calculating Queen Camilla lorded over the recent reunion of his cancer-stricken father, King Charles, with Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle – and the future monarch fears his meddling stepmom is playing both sides to undermine his authority, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Harry visited the U.K. to kick off the one-year countdown to his 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham, England – but sources claim the trip was also meant to help thaw the frosty relationship between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their royal relatives.
Royal Reunion Sparks Fresh Tension
As RadarOnline.com has reported, Harry, 41, and Markle, 45, gave several bridge-burning interviews critical of the duke's kin after ditching their palace duties in the U.K. in 2020 to chase lucrative Hollywood deals and settle in the former Suits star's home state of California.
Although security concerns nearly caused Markle and the couple's kids – Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5 – to stay in America, the As Ever lifestyle mogul ultimately made the trip with the tots in tow for the hush-hush family meeting, marking the first time the king has seen his American-based grandchildren since 2022, sources said.
Buckingham Palace confirmed the Sussexes met with 77-year-old Charles and that Camilla, 78, was present for the get-together, adding no photographs or details of their discussion will be released.
Sources said William, 44, avoided his estranged brother as he won't forgive or forget the Sussexes' negative remarks – and became irate after learning power-hungry Camilla was part of the peace talks. However, other palace sources have shared talk of trouble, labeling the chatter speculation.
Camilla's Role Sparks Fury
"Camilla's argument is that she was there to watch over things and keep an eye on Meghan because she doesn't trust her," an insider said.
"She insists she only agreed to go because Charles needed her there to support him and protect him, but William isn't buying that. As far as he's concerned, it was a classic case of her trying to divide and conquer, and he's furious she inserted herself into such a sensitive meeting without his backing."
William Questions Camilla's Loyalty
The insider added: "He has never trusted her, and the only thing they've agreed on in recent years is how poisonous Meghan and Harry are – so the fact that she's gone behind his back and made this show of welcoming them has set all his alarms ringing.
"He's convinced this was her way of trying to undermine his authority and send the message that she's still got more power than he does – and he's livid."