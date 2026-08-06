EXCLUSIVE: Queen Camilla Accused of Meddling in Prince Harry Reunion

As RadarOnline.com has reported, Harry, 41, and Markle, 45, gave several bridge-burning interviews critical of the duke's kin after ditching their palace duties in the U.K. in 2020 to chase lucrative Hollywood deals and settle in the former Suits star's home state of California.

Although security concerns nearly caused Markle and the couple's kids – Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5 – to stay in America, the As Ever lifestyle mogul ultimately made the trip with the tots in tow for the hush-hush family meeting, marking the first time the king has seen his American-based grandchildren since 2022, sources said.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the Sussexes met with 77-year-old Charles and that Camilla, 78, was present for the get-together, adding no photographs or details of their discussion will be released.

Sources said William, 44, avoided his estranged brother as he won't forgive or forget the Sussexes' negative remarks – and became irate after learning power-hungry Camilla was part of the peace talks. However, other palace sources have shared talk of trouble, labeling the chatter speculation.