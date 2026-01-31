EXCLUSIVE: Why Princess Kate is Feeling 'Deeply Disturbed' by Her and Prince Harry's Joint Stalker Terrors

The breaches, which occurred on December 21 and 23, have heightened anxiety within the household and prompted renewed scrutiny of royal security arrangements.

While the family was not at the palace at the time, the incidents had a profound emotional impact, particularly on Kate.

A source familiar with the situation said the experience was "deeply disturbing" for Kate and went far beyond a routine security scare.

"This was not something they could dismiss as a brief security hiccup," an insider close to the family said. "The moment someone crossed into what is supposed to be the safest space they have, it completely shattered that feeling of protection."

The source added: "Kate was profoundly shaken by it, finding herself lying awake at night replaying every possible outcome and imagining how much worse it could have been. In the aftermath, she was very clear with William that she refuses to allow fear to dictate how they raise their children or live their lives, even as the threat feels uncomfortably real."