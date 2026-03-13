Princess Diana Wanted Prince Harry to be King: Late Royal was Preparing Youngest Son to Take Over from Charles Amid Concerns 'Shy' William 'Never Wanted Top Job'
March 13 2026, Published 11:50 a.m. ET
Princess Diana believed Prince William never wanted to be King and secretly prepared for brother Prince Harry to succeed his father Charles, according to new claims.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the late Princess thought eldest son William, now 43, was too shy and had no aspirations to become king.
Diana's Nickname For Harry
Royal expert Richard Kay claimed she felt Harry, 41, was more likely to take over from Charles.
"William has been a bit of a surprise. Certainly when his mother was still alive, he was a shy young man," he explained. "Diana used to tell me she never really thought that William wanted the top job."
"In her mind, Diana was preparing the way for Harry to succeed his father. She had a little nickname for him, good King Harry. A throwback to medieval days," he continued. "Of course, things didn't work out like that. I think we're all rather grateful that they haven't worked out like that."
'We've Got the Right One in the End'
Speaking to Palace Confidential, he added: "I think the consensus is that we got the right one. We've got the right one in William as Prince of Wales."
While William now appears far more suitable to take on the mantle of king when the time arrives, Kay believes the Prince of Wales will have his work cut out for him, with the monarchy's popularity among the public at arguably its lowest ebb since the death of Diana in 1997 — especially thanks to Andrew Windsor's links with vile pedo Jeffrey Epstein.
"I think William is going to take on some of his father's ideas. For example, slimming down the monarchy even more," he added. "We will eventually become much more like the Scandinavian and European royal families, where they are not quite so involved in the daily life of those countries. Presumably, that will make the family less expensive to run."
Why William Has a Big Job on His Hands
"The big question William has got to answer is: why do the royals have all these homes? Why do they need so many at a time of great financial difficulty for so many people? That sense of extravagance is bad for the family," Kay noted.
"William is a young man who is appreciative of that — I think we have to be very grateful to the Middleton family, who have a terrific grasp on what matters to ordinary people."
RadarOnline.com recently reported that Princess Kate, 44, will be crucial to William should he become king, as she’s become a central stabilizing force within the royal household during one of the most turbulent periods the monarchy has faced in decades.
One royal insider told us: "Among people who work closely with the royal household, there is a strong feeling that Kate has become one of the central figures keeping everything steady while the institution navigates an unusually difficult chapter."
The insider added Kate's temperament and approach to public life have proven particularly valuable at a moment when the monarchy has faced repeated crises.
They said: "She has a naturally calm and measured way of handling situations, and that has helped create a sense of stability around the future of the monarchy."
"At a time when there has been so much uncertainty and pressure, Kate's steadiness and composure have become incredibly important to maintaining confidence in the institution," they continued. "She is now its backbone, whereas William, frankly, is seen as weaker than her."