Princess Diana Wanted Prince Harry to be King: Late Royal was Preparing Youngest Son to Take Over from Charles Amid Concerns 'Shy' William 'Never Wanted Top Job'

Speaking to Palace Confidential, he added: "I think the consensus is that we got the right one. We've got the right one in William as Prince of Wales."

While William now appears far more suitable to take on the mantle of king when the time arrives, Kay believes the Prince of Wales will have his work cut out for him, with the monarchy's popularity among the public at arguably its lowest ebb since the death of Diana in 1997 — especially thanks to Andrew Windsor's links with vile pedo Jeffrey Epstein.

"I think William is going to take on some of his father's ideas. For example, slimming down the monarchy even more," he added. "We will eventually become much more like the Scandinavian and European royal families, where they are not quite so involved in the daily life of those countries. Presumably, that will make the family less expensive to run."