Kate Middleton
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Kate Middleton 'Now the Backbone' of Monarchy as Her 'Weaker' Husband William 'Creaks Under Pressure of Becoming King'

Photo of Prince William and Princess Catherine
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton has allegedly became the monarchy's backbone as husband Prince William feels intense pressure.

March 12 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline.com can reveal Kate Middleton is being described by insiders as the "backbone" of the British monarchy as pressure mounts on Prince William, with sources claiming the future king has been "creaking under the strain" of preparing to inherit the throne.

Kate, 44, the Princess of Wales, has become a central stabilizing force within the royal household during one of the most turbulent periods the monarchy has faced in decades.

Photo of Prince William and Princess Catherine
Source: MEGA

Prince William with the help of Princess Catherine is now preparing to lead the institution into its next era.

The royal family has endured a cascade of crises in recent years, including the recent bombshell arrest of Andrew Windsor, 66, on suspicion of misconduct in a public office linked to his past association with Jeffrey Epstein, the departure of Prince Harry, 41, and Meghan Markle, 44, from royal duties in 2020, and continuing scrutiny surrounding the institution itself, as well as her and King Charles' cancer battles.

Against that backdrop, Kate and her husband Prince William, 43, the Prince of Wales and heir to the throne, have been tasked with preparing to lead the monarchy into its next era.

Princess Praised For Calm Leadership Style

Photo of Princess Catherine
Source: MEGA

Behind the scenes, Princess Catherine has emerged as a stabilizing force.

Royal insiders now said the challenges confronting the monarchy have placed huge pressure on William as he prepares for the responsibilities of kingship.

However, those close to the royal household said his wife's steady presence has become increasingly vital behind the scenes.

Several sources familiar with the couple's working dynamic said the princess has quietly emerged as a crucial support for her husband during the current period of strain.

One royal insider told us: "Among people who work closely with the royal household, there is a strong feeling that Catherine has become one of the central figures keeping everything steady while the institution navigates an unusually difficult chapter."

Photo of Prince William and Princess Catherine
Source: MEGA

Her composure is credited with helping maintain confidence in the institution.

The insider added Kate's temperament and approach to public life have proven particularly valuable at a moment when the monarchy has faced repeated crises.

They said: "She has a naturally calm and measured way of handling situations, and that has helped create a sense of stability around the future of the monarchy."

"At a time when there has been so much uncertainty and pressure, Catherine's steadiness and composure have become incredibly important to maintaining confidence in the institution. She is now its backbone, whereas William, frankly, is seen as weaker than her."

William Under Pressure As Future King

Photo of Princess Catherine
Source: MEGA

Catherine’s grounded upbringing is often cited as an influence on her approach.

Another source said William has struggled with the scale of responsibility that now surrounds his future role.

The insider said: "There are times when the enormity of what lies ahead for William really starts to press on him."

"Preparing to become king is always a huge burden, but the current climate surrounding the monarchy has made that weight feel even heavier."

The source added the accumulation of controversies and public scrutiny swamping The Firm has occasionally left the prince visibly under strain.

They said: "People who are familiar with what is going on behind the scenes say there have been periods where the constant stream of controversies, public scrutiny and institutional pressures have visibly affected him."

The source added the prince appears acutely aware of the scale of responsibility awaiting him as the future king.

They continued: "He understands that the expectations placed on him are enormous and that he will eventually inherit an institution under intense examination. Those around him say that awareness can sometimes make the path ahead feel daunting, particularly when the royal family is dealing with multiple crises at the same time."

By providing William with a stable family life, Kate is said to offer him a crucial support base away from the pressures of royal duties.

Those close to the couple say the prince relies heavily on his wife's judgment and emotional support.

The couple share three children, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7, and have repeatedly emphasized the importance of maintaining a strong family environment.

Royal commentators also point to the influence of Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, whose steady family life has shaped the princess's approach to marriage and royal duty.

