EXCLUSIVE: Kate Middleton 'Now the Backbone' of Monarchy as Her 'Weaker' Husband William 'Creaks Under Pressure of Becoming King'

Another source said William has struggled with the scale of responsibility that now surrounds his future role.

The insider said: "There are times when the enormity of what lies ahead for William really starts to press on him."

"Preparing to become king is always a huge burden, but the current climate surrounding the monarchy has made that weight feel even heavier."

The source added the accumulation of controversies and public scrutiny swamping The Firm has occasionally left the prince visibly under strain.

They said: "People who are familiar with what is going on behind the scenes say there have been periods where the constant stream of controversies, public scrutiny and institutional pressures have visibly affected him."

The source added the prince appears acutely aware of the scale of responsibility awaiting him as the future king.

They continued: "He understands that the expectations placed on him are enormous and that he will eventually inherit an institution under intense examination. Those around him say that awareness can sometimes make the path ahead feel daunting, particularly when the royal family is dealing with multiple crises at the same time."

By providing William with a stable family life, Kate is said to offer him a crucial support base away from the pressures of royal duties.

Those close to the couple say the prince relies heavily on his wife's judgment and emotional support.

The couple share three children, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7, and have repeatedly emphasized the importance of maintaining a strong family environment.

Royal commentators also point to the influence of Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, whose steady family life has shaped the princess's approach to marriage and royal duty.