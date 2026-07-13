EXCLUSIVE: Princess Diana and JFK Jr. – The Lies, Lust and Shocking Offer at Heart of Pair's Secret Bond

Princess Diana had an ulterior motive. Though she accepted John F. Kennedy Jr.'s invitation to meet up at NYC's Carlyle Hotel and discuss a potential work collaboration, the newly single royal already knew she was going to pass on the opportunity. Instead, Di wanted to get to know America's Prince on a more intimate level, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 1995 after rendezvous took place in the Carlyle Hotel and before 1995 after JFK Jr. reached out to the People's Princess in a personal letter.

"Nobody wanted it to be public," Diana's private secretary, Patrick Jephson, said in JFK Jr.: An Intimate Biography by Liz McNeil and RoseMarie Terenzio, who was Jephson and John's assistant. "It was never made public, so that made it quite fun, actually."