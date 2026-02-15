EXCLUSIVE: How Princess Diana 'Would Fly into Crying Fits at Drop of Hat' — Over Everything From Terrorist Atrocities to Her Sons' Schooling
Princess Diana would "fly into crying fits at the drop of a hat," according to sources who have told RadarOnline.com the late Princess of Wales' deep empathy left her visibly shaken by everything from terrorist atrocities to the thought of her young sons at boarding school.
Diana, who died in 1997 aged 36 following a high-speed car crash in Paris, is widely known for bringing a new emotional openness to the British royal family.
At a time when public stoicism was the norm within the monarchy, she often appeared unguarded – hugging AIDS patients, comforting victims of landmines, and speaking candidly about her struggles.
Now insiders have told us just how instinctively she led with her heart.
One source who knew the "People's Princess" said: "Diana would fly into crying fits at the drop of a hat because she felt everything so intensely."
"News on TV of a bombing, a hospital visit, even a personal family decision – it all went straight to her heart," the insider added. "That emotional transparency was not weakness. It was the very thing that redefined how the public saw the monarchy."
'She Started Crying'
The source spoke to us after broadcaster Eamonn Holmes, 66, publicly recalled a private conversation he said revealed Diana's highly-strung nature.
He said one of his encounters with the tragic royal began as a light exchange about fashion but quickly turned emotional.
Holmes recalled, "One day, I remember I complimented her on her outfit that she was wearing." Diana replied, "Yes, RUC green, what do you think?" – referencing the old Northern Irish police force, the Royal Ulster Constabulary.
Holmes continued: "She started crying about a bomb explosion that had happened in Northern Ireland, and she was very, very close, very connected with all of that."
He added the beloved royal was "very knowledgeable" about the Troubles that blighted Northern Ireland for decades.
Princess Diana's Heartbreak Over Sons William and Harry
The presenter also said the conversation then shifted to her children, princes William and Harry.
He added: "She then went on to talk about William and Harry going to school and how that upset her. They went to boarding school or whatever it is, and so we talked about all those things."
Our source added even the thought of her boys struggling at school away from home would send Diana into a "crying fit."
At the time of the conversation Holmes described, William, now 43, and Harry, now 41, were young boys adjusting to life at boarding school.
According to insiders, Diana struggled hugely with the separation from her boys. "She adored her sons and found the physical distance incredibly painful," our insider said.
"Even routine royal expectations like schooling could reduce her to tears."
Princess Diana 'Absorbed the Pain of Others'
Diana's emotional candor has been credited with reshaping the tone of royal engagement.
Harry later reflected on her approach in 2023, saying: "In the midst of all that uncertainty, she led with empathy, finding the humanity in all around her and demonstrating the power of connection in the face of fear."
William has echoed similar sentiments about leadership. Speaking in Cape Town in November, he said: "I'm trying to do it differently, and I'm trying to do it for my generation. I'm doing it with maybe a smaller 'r' in the royal, if you like. It's more about impact, philanthropy, collaboration, convening, and helping people."
Dad-of-three William added: "I'm also going to throw empathy in there as well, because I really care about what I do. It helps impact people's lives. I think we could do with some more empathetic leadership around the world."
Another royal insider said Diana's readiness to weep in both private and public settings marked a turning point.
"She absorbed the pain of others – whether it was terrorism in Northern Ireland or her own fears about her boys growing up too quickly," the source said. "That willingness to feel openly is part of her enduring legacy."