EXCLUSIVE: How Princess Diana 'Would Fly into Crying Fits at Drop of Hat' — Over Everything From Terrorist Atrocities to Her Sons' Schooling

Diana, who died in 1997 aged 36 following a high-speed car crash in Paris, is widely known for bringing a new emotional openness to the British royal family.

Princess Diana would "fly into crying fits at the drop of a hat," according to sources who have told RadarOnline.com the late Princess of Wales' deep empathy left her visibly shaken by everything from terrorist atrocities to the thought of her young sons at boarding school.

At a time when public stoicism was the norm within the monarchy, she often appeared unguarded – hugging AIDS patients, comforting victims of landmines, and speaking candidly about her struggles.

Now insiders have told us just how instinctively she led with her heart.

One source who knew the "People's Princess" said: "Diana would fly into crying fits at the drop of a hat because she felt everything so intensely."

"News on TV of a bombing, a hospital visit, even a personal family decision – it all went straight to her heart," the insider added. "That emotional transparency was not weakness. It was the very thing that redefined how the public saw the monarchy."