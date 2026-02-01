Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > Princess Kate
Exclusive

Radar Reveals the 'Very Modern' Parenting Move Princess Kate and William are About to Make When it Comes to Their Kids' Education

Photo of the Prince and Princess of Wales
Source: MEGA

Prince William and Kate Middleton will be making a modern parenting move as George prepared for Year 9.

Feb. 1 2026, Published 12:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Princess Kate is preparing to upend centuries of royal tradition alongside Prince William with what insiders have told RadarOnline.com is a deliberately modern approach to their children's education and a move designed to prioritize normality over hierarchy.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are raising their three children – Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7 – with an eye toward minimizing the isolating effects of royal life.

Article continues below advertisement

Modernizing Royal Education at Lambrook School

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of The Wales Family
Source: MEGA

The couple educated Prince George alongside his younger siblings to ensure family unity.

All three currently attend Lambrook School in Berkshire, a co-educational prep school they will return to for the new academic year.

Insiders told us the Waleses now want to see George, the future king, educated alongside his younger siblings at a co-ed school.

Palace insiders said it is being framed as both a practical and symbolic move, reflecting William's desire to parent differently from previous generations.

One royal expert told us: "This fits squarely with William's determination to modernize not just the monarchy, but how royal children are raised within it. Choosing to educate George alongside Charlotte and Louis is a clear break from the old model, where heirs were singled out and separated early. For the royal family, this represents genuinely new ground – a conscious decision to prioritize emotional development and family unity over rigid tradition."

Article continues below advertisement

Prioritizing Family Unity Over Rigid Monarchy Traditions

Photo of Prince William
Source: MEGA

Prince William broke the 'old model' by keeping his children together at school.

The expert added: "For generations, future monarchs were placed on a different track almost from birth, including single sex schools. This decision marks a deliberate move away from that mindset, signaling that William and Kate want to delay the moment when George is defined solely by his role, and instead allow him to grow up as a child first, rather than an institution in waiting."

Sources said the move is part of a broader strategy to give George as much freedom as possible before the pressures of destiny fully descend.

One insider added: "William and Kate are acutely aware that George's future has been written for him long before he has any real say in it. By keeping him in a co-educational setting alongside Charlotte and Louis, they are deliberately anchoring him to a sense of normal family life. In their view, this is a modern approach to parenting within the monarchy – one designed to safeguard his childhood and emotional well-being, rather than pushing him prematurely toward the responsibilities that will one day define his life."

Article continues below advertisement

Eton vs. Marlborough: Choosing George’s Future School

Photo of the Prince and Princess of Wales
Source: MEGA

Prince William and Princess Kate weighed two prestigious 'front-runners' for George’s secondary education.

This year will be George's final one at Lambrook.

He has been expected to move on to either Eton College, William's former all-boys school, or Marlborough College, the co-ed institution Kate attended.

Insiders stressed no final decision has been made and that the couple is weighing what environment would best suit George emotionally as well as academically.

A source said: "They fully understand what Eton represents within the royal story, and they know how loaded that choice would appear from the outside. At the same time, they are intentionally keeping their options open. Their priority is not symbolism or expectation, but ensuring George is in an environment where he feels secure, encouraged, and not defined solely by the title he is destined to inherit."

READ MORE ON ROYAL FAMILY NEWS
Princess Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are allegedly engaged in peace talks after years of public catfights.

Claws Down! Princess Kate and Meghan Markle 'Finally in Peace Talks' After Years of Cat-Fights

Photo of King Charles

EXCLUSIVE: Why King Charles' New Documentary Has Broken One of the Monarchy's Most Sacred Rules Ever

Safeguarding Prince George's Childhood and Future Titles

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Prince George
Source: MEGA

The parents anchored George to a normal life before his 'destiny' descended.

Plans to maintain a sense of stability are said to extend beyond schooling.

William and Kate are said to be committed to remaining at their Windsor-area home even after William becomes king, should that happen sooner than expected.

According to a palace source, there is also discussion about delaying George being formally named Prince of Wales if he is still in school at the time.

An insider explained: "From their perspective, there is no urgency to attach formal titles to George while he is still growing up. William and Kate want him to experience as much personal freedom as possible before the weight of royal labels is placed on his shoulders, allowing him the space to mature without the added pressure of public expectation."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.