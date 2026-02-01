Radar Reveals the 'Very Modern' Parenting Move Princess Kate and William are About to Make When it Comes to Their Kids' Education

Princess Kate is preparing to upend centuries of royal tradition alongside Prince William with what insiders have told RadarOnline.com is a deliberately modern approach to their children's education and a move designed to prioritize normality over hierarchy. The Prince and Princess of Wales are raising their three children – Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7 – with an eye toward minimizing the isolating effects of royal life.

Modernizing Royal Education at Lambrook School

Source: MEGA The couple educated Prince George alongside his younger siblings to ensure family unity.

All three currently attend Lambrook School in Berkshire, a co-educational prep school they will return to for the new academic year. Insiders told us the Waleses now want to see George, the future king, educated alongside his younger siblings at a co-ed school. Palace insiders said it is being framed as both a practical and symbolic move, reflecting William's desire to parent differently from previous generations. One royal expert told us: "This fits squarely with William's determination to modernize not just the monarchy, but how royal children are raised within it. Choosing to educate George alongside Charlotte and Louis is a clear break from the old model, where heirs were singled out and separated early. For the royal family, this represents genuinely new ground – a conscious decision to prioritize emotional development and family unity over rigid tradition."

Prioritizing Family Unity Over Rigid Monarchy Traditions

Source: MEGA Prince William broke the 'old model' by keeping his children together at school.

The expert added: "For generations, future monarchs were placed on a different track almost from birth, including single sex schools. This decision marks a deliberate move away from that mindset, signaling that William and Kate want to delay the moment when George is defined solely by his role, and instead allow him to grow up as a child first, rather than an institution in waiting." Sources said the move is part of a broader strategy to give George as much freedom as possible before the pressures of destiny fully descend. One insider added: "William and Kate are acutely aware that George's future has been written for him long before he has any real say in it. By keeping him in a co-educational setting alongside Charlotte and Louis, they are deliberately anchoring him to a sense of normal family life. In their view, this is a modern approach to parenting within the monarchy – one designed to safeguard his childhood and emotional well-being, rather than pushing him prematurely toward the responsibilities that will one day define his life."

Eton vs. Marlborough: Choosing George’s Future School

Source: MEGA Prince William and Princess Kate weighed two prestigious 'front-runners' for George’s secondary education.

This year will be George's final one at Lambrook. He has been expected to move on to either Eton College, William's former all-boys school, or Marlborough College, the co-ed institution Kate attended. Insiders stressed no final decision has been made and that the couple is weighing what environment would best suit George emotionally as well as academically. A source said: "They fully understand what Eton represents within the royal story, and they know how loaded that choice would appear from the outside. At the same time, they are intentionally keeping their options open. Their priority is not symbolism or expectation, but ensuring George is in an environment where he feels secure, encouraged, and not defined solely by the title he is destined to inherit."

Safeguarding Prince George's Childhood and Future Titles

Source: MEGA The parents anchored George to a normal life before his 'destiny' descended.