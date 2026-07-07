EXCLUSIVE: Fresh Princess Diana Death Cover-Up Rage — Radar Reveals French Authorities are Still Keeping 1-Meter-Tall Case File on Tragic Royal Under Lock and Key Until at Least 2082

It is still being guarded at taxpayers' expense by armed officers and protected under an obscure rule.

It is article L. 213-2 of France's heritage code – which blocks public access to certain national archives for at least 75 years.

As the file was finalized in 2007, it is sealed until 2082 at the earliest, though sources have now told us "French authorities can extend the restriction indefinitely" – meaning the world may never discover its contents, which conspiracy theorists claim will prove Diana was assassinated as part of an establishment plot to stop her marrying Dodi.

The existence of the dossier was confirmed only after persistent requests to view it from Radar.

A spokesman for the Palais de Justice said in one refusal to open the files: "The investigation file is placed in the archives of the Paris Court of Appeal. In application of article L213-2 of the heritage code, it cannot be consulted before the expiration of a period of 75 years."

They added: "There is no online version of this archive."