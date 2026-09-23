Princess Diana's Brother Defends Queen's 'Long Overdue' Response to Her Death — Claims She Stayed at Balmoral to Shield Grieving William and Harry

The Queen did not address her grieving nation — and the world — until September 5, 1997, five long days after Diana was killed in a horrific Paris car crash at just 36. It was only one day before her ceremonial funeral at Westminster Abbey.

Her prolonged silence sparked a furious public backlash, with devastated mourners accusing the monarch of appearing cold and detached as Britain was engulfed by an outpouring of grief over the shocking loss of the beloved “People’s Princess.”

Spencer noted the anger, writing: "To many, the monarch’s first public comments on Diana’s death were long overdue. There had been a feeling, fostered by the tabloids – eager to divert eyes from their umbilical cord to the paparazzi – that the Queen had got it very wrong indeed, staying at Balmoral for several days after the accident in Paris."