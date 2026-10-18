EXCLUSIVE: Princess Catherine and King Charles' Secret Family Nicknames for Each Other Revealed

The author also credits Catherine with helping improve relations between Charles and his eldest son, Prince William, 44, whose relationship with his father has been turbulent.

Rather than becoming drawn into family disagreements, Catherine is said to have developed a reputation for understanding competing perspectives and encouraging reconciliation within the royal family.

Jobson describes the princess as an "instinctive peace-maker" who has "smoothed the way for William and his father to have a better relationship than they had in the past."

Another source quoted by the author characterized Catherine as someone who prefers resolving tensions through patience and understanding rather than encouraging or indulging in feuds or confrontations.

The insider described her as "somebody who always tries to see both sides of any dispute," adding the "emotionally mature" princess provides a "stabilizing influence."